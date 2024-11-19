G20 Summit: UK-India trade talks to be relaunched, says PM Keir Starmer 

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that trade talks with India would relaunch in the new year after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit in Brazil. The meeting aimed to establish a new strategic partnership, focusing on a trade agreement and cooperation in areas such as security, education, technology, and climate change.

According to Downing Street, the UK is committed to negotiating a trade deal with India, one of the world's fastest-growing economies. Starmer emphasised that a trade deal with India would support jobs and prosperity in the UK. Modi too described the meeting as extremely productive, highlighting the importance of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UK.

The Ministry of External Affairs in India noted that the meeting provided fresh impetus to the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Both leaders discussed various aspects of their partnership and acknowledged the need for a balanced and mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

The announcement of a new year start for India-UK trade talks marks the first clear indication of a timeframe from the UK side, with Indian officials already prepared to resume negotiations from the stalled fourteenth round.

Had an extremely productive meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Rio de Janeiro. For India, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the UK is of immense priority. In the coming years, we are eager to work closely in areas such as technology, green energy, security,… pic.twitter.com/eJk6hBnDJl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2024

PM MODI AT G20 SUMMIT

PM Modi met global leaders, including those from Italy, Indonesia, and Portugal, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

On Monday, he met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to discuss cooperation in defence, security, trade, and technology. Modi highlighted the potential of India-Italy friendship in contributing to global betterment.

Modi also held discussions with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Indonesia. They discussed commerce, security, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals.

In his meeting with Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro, Modi discussed strengthening economic ties, particularly in renewable energy and green hydrogen. They also talked about defence relations and people-to-people linkages.

During the summit, IMF deputy managing director Gita Gopinath met Modi, who shared India's achievements in reducing hunger and poverty. Modi reiterated India's commitment to food security and poverty elimination.

Earlier, Modi briefly interacted with US President Joe Biden, though details of their conversation were not disclosed. He also engaged with leaders from Brazil, Singapore, and Spain at the summit.