UK Election Results: Which Indian-origin politicians made it to the House of Commons?

The Labour Party's victory was sealed with a landslide victory in the parliamentary election held on Thursday, securing an impressive 410 seats as of the latest count- comfortably exceeding the majority mark of 326 seats required to form the government.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the Conservative Party conceded defeat in Friday's closely contested 2024 general election. The victory fell into the hands of the Labour Party, led by Prime Minister candidate Keir Starmer, who graciously received congratulations from the incumbent after the election loss.

Now, in the House of Commons, which consists of 650 members 10 Indian-origin politicians have made their place. Let's take a look at who they are.

1. Rishi Sunak:

Rishi Sunak, the current Prime Minister, successfully defended his seat in northern England. However, his Conservative Party conceded defeat in the general elections as the Labour Party claimed victory with 378 seats.

Sunak expressed his gratitude on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "To the numerous Conservative candidates, the countless volunteers, and the millions of voters: I appreciate your hard work, your support, and your votes," following the election results.

Making history as the first British Asian Prime Minister, Sunak previously held various cabinet positions, notably serving as Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2020 to 2022 under Boris Johnson's leadership. He represented Richmond (Yorks) as an MP from 2015 to 2024, and has been the representative for Richmond and Northallerton since 2024.



2. Preet Kaur Gill

Gill, a member of the Labour Party, was re-elected from Birmingham Edgbaston. She previously held the position of Shadow Minister for Primary Care and Public Health.



3. Priti Patel

Former Home Secretary Priti Patel has maintained her seat in Witham, Essex, securing 37.2 percent of the vote to surpass the Labour Party candidate and secure a victory. Of Gujarati descent, she held the position of Home Secretary from 2019 to 2022. Patel, a member of the Conservative Party, has represented Witham as an MP since 2010.

4. Suella Braverman

A member of the Conservative Party, Braverman held the position of Chair of the European Research Group between 2017 and 2018. She also served as the Attorney General for England and Wales from 2020 to March 2021 and later from September 2021 to 2022. Braverman represented Fareham as an MP from 2015 until 2024.



The other leaders are: