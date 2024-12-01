Harry and Megan heading for divorce? ‘Professional separation’ between the Sussex couple triggers concerns  

Rumours about a possible divorce between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been circulating for some time, fuelling speculation about the state of their marriage. The couple, who rose to global fame after their royal wedding in 2018, has faced ongoing media scrutiny, particularly surrounding their move to the United States and their decision to step back from royal duties.

While the couple has repeatedly denied any serious issues in their relationship, persistent rumours continue to swirl, with some sources suggesting that the couple’s differing priorities and personal ambitions might be driving a wedge between them.

The couple has reportedly been experiencing a “professional separation”, meaning they are not currently working together.

According to royal author Omid Scobie, Meghan Markle has no intention of returning to the UK. In his book Endgame, Scobie suggests that Meghan “never wants to step foot in England again” because she “never really felt at home” during her time there.

The last time Harry and Meghan visited the UK together was in 2022 for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. Scobie believes Meghan has no plans to return. On the other hand, Prince Harry has expressed his desire to visit the UK more frequently and seems open to reconciling with his family. However, Meghan’s apparent reluctance to return raises questions about the couple’s future relationship with the British royal family.

Sussex couple's "isolated” existence

Amid ongoing reports about a possible rift between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a documentary about the couple’s life away from the UK royal spotlight is set to release in Germany next month. The film, directed by award-winning filmmaker Ulrike Grunewald, explores their experiences in the Californian town of Montecito. Grunewald, who travelled there to document the couple’s life, described them as living an unexpectedly “isolated” existence in what is otherwise a vibrant social scene frequented by America’s elite.

“Harry and Meghan have set a very high standard for themselves, aiming to be global philanthropists who drive meaningful change. However, so far, they haven’t quite lived up to that image,” Grunewald, a royal correspondent since 1987, told The Mail.

“The cultural life here is bustling, yet it often takes place within exclusive circles, and Harry and Meghan seldom participate. They seem to have withdrawn quite a bit.”

Recent reports have suggested that the couple may be pursuing separate professional paths, a shift some experts are calling a “professional separation”.

Meghan Markle is reportedly preparing to launch the American Riviera Orchard in 2025, while Prince Harry is planning the second edition of the Invictus Games in Canada, following a successful event in Düsseldorf, Germany, in 2023. However, the German event, which received positive reviews, reportedly cost taxpayers 40 million euros (approximately Rs 357 crore), sparking some controversy.

PR expert Ed Coram-James believes the couple’s professional separation could be a strategic move to salvage their brand. They are set to make major public appearances in December, with Meghan attending an event honouring her friend Tyler Perry on December 4, while Harry will be in New York the same day.

Coram-James told The Mirror, "Meghan and Harry’s brand has suffered irreparable damage. The continuous media criticism, fuelled by their flawed PR strategies, has made joint branding no longer feasible.”

He further stated that while Harry has been working on rebuilding his reputation since leaving the royal family, his efforts are often overshadowed by his connection with Meghan.

The couple is expected to reunite publicly at the 2025 Invictus Games, set to take place in Canada from February 8-16. Meghan previously hinted that their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, might attend the event.

No Christmas celebration with royals

Meanwhile, reports indicate that Prince Harry and Meghan will not be joining the royal family for Christmas this year, as they were not invited. The Sussexes have not celebrated Christmas at Sandringham Estate since 2018, two years before they stepped back from royal duties and moved to America. It is believed they will spend the holiday season in Montecito with their two children.

King Charles and the rest of the royal family traditionally gather in Norfolk for Christmas, attending the Christmas Day service and sharing a festive meal. However, it appears that Harry and Meghan were not included in this year’s holiday celebrations.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have become two of the most widely recognised figures in the world, largely due to their high-profile relationship, their departure from royal duties, and their ongoing advocacy for social issues.

After marrying in 2018, the couple quickly became a focal point for global media, with their personal lives often under intense scrutiny. In 2020, they made the landmark decision to step back from their roles as senior members of the British royal family, opting for a more independent lifestyle in the United States.

Since then, they have focused on various philanthropic efforts, including their work with the Archewell Foundation, and have been involved in projects related to mental health, racial equality, and climate change.