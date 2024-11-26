'All products coming to US...': Donald Trump declares trade war on neighbors and China

President-elect Donald Trump has wasted no time reigniting trade battles, announcing plans for a sweeping tariff strategy targeting North America and China.

In a series of posts on his Truth Social account Monday, Trump vowed to impose a 25% tariff on all goods entering the U.S. from Mexico and Canada, along with a 10% duty on imports from China. The move, he said, aims to curb illegal immigration and drug smuggling.

“On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders,” Trump wrote.

China wasn’t spared. Trump announced a 10% tariff on all Chinese imports, citing Beijing’s failure to stem the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. “Until such time as they stop, we will be charging China an additional 10% Tariff, above any additional Tariffs, on all of their many products coming into the United States of America,” he declared.

Trump tied his aggressive trade stance to broader national security concerns. “As everyone is aware, thousands of people are pouring through Mexico and Canada, bringing Crime and Drugs at levels never seen before,” he added. He framed the tariffs as a necessary measure to counter what he described as an “invasion” of illegal immigrants and narcotics.

The announcement sent ripples through financial markets, with the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso taking immediate hits. Critics, including economists and trade experts, warned of the potential economic fallout, pointing to higher consumer prices and strained supply chains.

While analysts cautioned about inflationary pressures, Trump’s inner circle has defended the tariffs as a tool to bolster domestic manufacturing and secure better trade deals. The president-elect’s allies argue the levies will pressure trading partners to curb illegal activity and return jobs to the U.S.

The announcement marks a sharp continuation of Trump’s hardline trade policies from his first term. With the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement already in place, the proposed tariffs could ignite fresh tensions within North America and reshape global trade flows.

Trump’s post-election momentum shows no signs of slowing, with his economic team taking shape and plans for sweeping border measures already underway.