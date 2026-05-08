Are we alone? What Pentagon's never-seen-before files on UFO, aliens disclose

The US government has opened a new chapter in one of the world’s longest-running mysteries — UFOs.

The Pentagon this week began releasing new documents linked to sightings of unexplained aerial objects, now officially called “unidentified anomalous phenomena” or UAPs. The Donald Trump administration says the move is part of a transparency push, allowing the public to review decades of records, witness accounts and investigations.

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The newly launched archive includes military records, FBI interviews, NASA transcripts and diplomatic cables tied to unexplained sightings. Officials said more files will be released gradually.

From UFOs to UAPs

For decades, “UFO” — unidentified flying object — was tied to conspiracy theories, alien speculation and Cold War intrigue. In recent years, however, the US government has increasingly adopted the term “UAP,” calling it broader and more scientifically neutral.

The shift also reflects changing investigations. Instead of focusing only on “flying” objects, authorities now examine unusual phenomena detected in the air, underwater, in space or across multiple environments.

The Pentagon says many sightings may ultimately be explained by drones, atmospheric conditions, classified technology or sensor errors. But some incidents remain unresolved.

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What’s inside the new files?

The first release contains 162 documents spanning several decades. They include:

FBI interviews with witnesses and pilots

State Department communications

NASA mission transcripts

Military observations of unexplained objects

Historical investigative records

One widely discussed file details an FBI interview with a drone pilot from September 2023. The pilot reported seeing a “linear object” emitting an intense light in the sky, bright enough to reveal “bands within the light” before it vanished.

The archive itself appears designed to evoke Cold War secrecy, featuring black-and-white military imagery and typewriter-style text.

Why is the US releasing these records now?

Public interest in UFOs surged after the Pentagon confirmed the authenticity of several military videos showing unexplained aerial encounters recorded by Navy pilots.

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Congressional hearings, whistleblower claims and demands for declassification have since increased pressure on the government to release more information.

Officials involved in the latest disclosure say earlier administrations often discouraged discussion of UFO sightings or dismissed witnesses. The current effort, they argue, is meant to improve transparency and public trust.

The initiative is being coordinated not only by the Pentagon, but also by the White House, NASA, the FBI, the Department of Energy and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence — showing how seriously the issue is now treated within government agencies.

Are the files proof of alien life?

No. The released documents do not prove extraterrestrial life has visited Earth. Most are raw reports, interviews and observations that remain unexplained rather than verified evidence of alien spacecraft.

Still, the disclosures continue to fuel debate. Believers argue the files suggest governments may know more than they admit, while skeptics say the incidents require scientific analysis, not speculation.

What is clear is that UFOs — or UAPs — have moved from the fringes of popular culture into mainstream national security and scientific discussions.