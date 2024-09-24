'C'mon, women like me': Donald Trump vows to be 'protector' of women if he's re-elected

At a rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump positioned himself as a “protector” of women, claiming that under his leadership, women would be “happier, healthier, and more confident.” Speaking to a crowd on Monday evening, Trump criticized the media for suggesting that he lacks support from women and vowed to address key issues affecting them.

"I always thought women liked me. I never thought I had a problem. But the fake news keeps saying women don’t like me," Trump said. "I don’t believe it." He emphasized that women are now “less safe,” “poorer,” and “less healthy” than they were during his presidency, describing their current situation as a “national nightmare.”

Trump repeatedly stressed his role as a “protector,” stating, "As president, I have to be your protector. I hope the fake news doesn’t go, ‘Oh, he wants to be their protector.’ Well, I am. I want to be your protector." He continued by claiming that if re-elected, women "will no longer be thinking about abortion,” promising a brighter, more stable future for them.

Trump's remarks came amid a presidential race where reproductive rights have become a major focal point, particularly for women voters. Vice President Kamala Harris has built her campaign around defending reproductive rights, with polls showing her holding a significant advantage among women voters, while Trump maintains a lead among men.

Since the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, reproductive rights have been a key issue for Democrats. The decision, backed by a conservative majority that includes three Trump-appointed justices, has left abortion rights to be determined at the state level, sparking widespread debate. Polls indicate that a majority of Americans oppose the ruling, making it a central point for Democrats in upcoming elections.

Republicans have struggled with the topic on the campaign trail, especially in down-ballot races. Just last week, GOP Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno faced backlash after downplaying the importance of abortion to women over 50, a comment he later dismissed as a “tongue-in-cheek joke.” His Democratic opponent, incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown, quickly seized on the remark, highlighting its potential impact among suburban women voters.

Trump, addressing the Democrats' focus on reproductive rights, said, "All they can talk about is abortion. The country is falling apart. We’re going to end up in World War III, and all they can talk about is abortion." He referenced the Supreme Court's decision, calling it a landmark achievement for his administration.

Ahead of the rally, Trump previewed his message to women voters on his Truth Social platform, stating that “American women are more depressed and unhappy than they were four years ago” and promising to “fix all of that” if elected again. His appeal to women, combined with his stance on abortion, sets the stage for a contentious battle over the key voter demographic in the upcoming election.