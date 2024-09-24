'I don't see that at all': Trump on running again for president if he loses in November

Former US president Donald Trump on Monday said in an interview that he would not run for the Oval Office again in 2028 if he loses his presidential bid against Vice President Kamala Harris in November this year.

He also expressed confidence that the Republicans will be successful this time around.

"No, I don't. No, I don't. I think that that will be, that will be it. I don't see that at all. I think that hopefully we're going to be successful," Trump told ABC News' Sharyl Atkisson in an interview over the weekend.

By the time of the next presidential elections in the US, Trump would be 82. In 2024, Trump is running for presidential elections for the third consecutive time.

He won the first time he ran for the White House in 2016 and lost in his second attempt to Joe Biden in 2020. Presidential elections in the US will take place on November 5.

Moreover, he rejected new debate against Kamala Harris in an address to his supporters in North Carolina. "The problem with another debate is that it's too late," Trump said.

He further noted that early voting has already started in some states while questioning the fairness of CNN as a moderator. "She's done one debate. I've done two," he said.

Trump's remark came after Harris' campaign said she accepted an invitation for a face-off with him on CNN on October 23, saying voters "deserve another opportunity" to hear from the candidates. Harris challenged the Republican nominee to take the stage with her.

"Donald Trump should have no problem agreeing to this debate. It is the same format and setup as the CNN debate he attended and said he won in June, when he praised CNN's moderators, rules and ratings," Harris campaign chairwoman Jen O'Malley Dillon's statement read.

In June, Trump faced-off against Joe Biden in a debate moderated by CNN. Following his disastrous performance in this debate, Biden dropped out of the White House bid and announced that Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.