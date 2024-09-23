US Elections: Man accused of assassination attempt on Donald Trump wrote letter offering $150,000 bounty

Federal prosecutors have revealed new details about a man accused of attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump during a golfing event earlier this month in West Palm Beach, Florida. According to court documents, the suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, allegedly hid in the trees with a rifle near Trump’s golf course and later admitted in a letter that the incident was an attempted assassination.

Routh, 58, was charged last week with two firearm-related offenses after he fled the Trump International Golf Course on September 15. Authorities believe he may face more serious charges as the investigation progresses. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday for a detention hearing.

Disturbing Letter and Evidence

Court filings indicate that Routh left behind a box at a witness's home months before the incident. The box reportedly contained ammunition, tools, phones, and a series of troubling letters. One of the letters, addressed to "The World," confessed to the failed assassination attempt on Trump. In the letter, Routh wrote:

"This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, but I failed you. I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job; and I will offer $150,000 to whomever can complete the job."

The letter also criticized Trump for his handling of foreign relations, particularly with Iran, stating, "Trump ended relations with Iran like a child, and now the Middle East has unraveled."

Secret Service Confrontation and Arrest

On the day of the alleged attempt, a Secret Service agent reportedly spotted Routh with a rifle sticking out from the tree line, several holes ahead of Trump on the golf course. Routh fled the scene after being seen by a witness. Cell phone data later revealed that Routh may have been hiding at the course for nearly 12 hours before being apprehended. He was arrested while driving on a nearby highway.

Authorities also discovered that Routh had been in the vicinity of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and the golf course multiple times in the month leading up to the incident. His cell phone contained a Google search for directions from Florida to Mexico, suggesting plans to flee after the alleged assassination attempt.

Suspect's Background and Motive

Routh’s recent activities paint a complex picture. Originally from North Carolina, he traveled to West Palm Beach in mid-August. His background includes a stint in Ukraine, where he unsuccessfully attempted to join forces fighting against Russia. He also spent time working in construction in Hawaii.

In online posts, Routh frequently commented on U.S. politics and global affairs. Despite voting for Trump in 2016, he expressed growing disappointment with the former president, stating, "I will be glad when you’re gone." He even went as far as to encourage Iran to assassinate Trump in a self-published book.

What Lies Ahead

As the investigation continues, prosecutors suggest that additional charges could be filed against Routh, particularly as more evidence comes to light. The severity of his alleged actions, combined with his extensive planning, indicates that this case could evolve into a significant federal prosecution.

Routh’s arrest has raised concerns about political violence ahead of the 2024 presidential election, as the former president remains a key figure in the race. Authorities are closely monitoring any potential threats as Trump continues his campaign.