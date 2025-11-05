Democrat Zohran Mamdani wins New York City mayoral race; first Muslim mayor defeats Cuomo

Zohran Mamdani, a 34-year-old democratic socialist, won the New York City mayoral race on Tuesday, vaulting from a little-known state lawmaker to one of the party’s most visible figures. He will become the first Muslim mayor of the nation’s largest city after defeating Democratic former Governor Andrew Cuomo, 67, who ran as an independent following his primary loss to Mamdani. The campaign doubled as an ideological and generational contest with potential national implications for Democrats.

Advertisement

In parallel statewide races, Democrat Abigail Spanberger “easily won the election for governor” in Virginia, becoming the first woman elected to the post, while Democrat Mikie Sherrill won the governor’s race in New Jersey. Together, the trio offered a test of differing Democratic playbooks a year ahead of the 2026 midterms, when control of Congress is at stake.

All three emphasised affordability and economic issues. Spanberger and Sherrill campaigned from the party’s moderate wing, while Mamdani ran as an unabashed progressive and a new generational voice. Spanberger, who beat Republican Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, told supporters: “We sent a message to the world that in 2025, Virginia chose pragmatism over partisanship. We chose our Commonwealth over chaos.”

Both Spanberger and Sherrill sought to tie their opponents to President Donald Trump amid an ongoing government shutdown. The administration’s threats to fire federal workers, a major issue in Virginia, and the freeze on billions for a new Hudson River tunnel, critical to New Jersey commuters, supplied late-stage contrasts.

Advertisement

Turnout surged. New York City’s board of elections reported more than 2 million ballots cast, including early votes, the highest in a mayoral race since 1969. Early vote totals in Virginia and New Jersey also outpaced 2021.

Mamdani signalled an ambitious left-leaning agenda at City Hall, including a rent freeze covering nearly a million apartments and free city buses. His victory caps a cycle in which Democrats are searching for a route out of the political wilderness after Trump’s win last year left them locked out of power in Washington.

Analysts cautioned against over-reading the results. Republican strategist Douglas Heye said: “There’s nothing that’s going to happen in Virginia or New Jersey that’s going to tell us much about what will happen in a congressional district in Missouri or a Senate race in Maine.” For Republicans, Tuesday tested whether Trump’s 2024 coalition turns out when he isn’t on the ballot, a dilemma for GOP candidates balancing his base with moderates.

Advertisement

Polling underscores the volatility. A Reuters/Ipsos survey found 57% of Americans disapprove of Trump’s job performance, yet the 2026 generic ballot remains evenly split. For now, Democrats can point to a progressive breakthrough in New York alongside moderate wins in Virginia and New Jersey—evidence that, heading into the midterms, the party is still fighting on two fronts and, for one night, winning on both.

(With inputs from Reuters)