Diwali to be an official school holiday in New York City for the first time

Diwali 2024: For the first time, Diwali will be an official school holiday in New York City. The historic move will enable 1.1 million students to observe Diwali. New York City schools will remain shut on November 1.

Diwali was declared a school holiday for New York City public schools earlier this year. A legislation was signed for the same by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul last year.

Related Articles

Deputy Commissioner for New York City’s Mayor’s Office for International Affairs Dilip Chauhan said Diwali being celebrated as an official school holiday in New York City for the first time is a milestone that celebrates the city’s diversity.

“With 1.1 million students now able to observe this day, Diwali becomes a true symbol of unity – a celebration of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance,” Chauhan said.

Chauhan pointed out that there were challenges in balancing the required instructional days. “We had to make thoughtful adjustments to ensure all communities felt respected and supported,” he said.

Diwali celebrations are being organised in the city as well as the country by several community organisations who are celebrating the occasion through special events.

The iconic Empire State Building in the city was illuminated in hues of orange to celebrate Diwali. Diaspora organisation The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) New York-New Jersey-Connecticut-New England celebrated Diwali by illuminating the Empire State Building in partnership with Empire State Realty.

The World Trade Center was also illuminated in radiant colors on the occasion of the Diwali.