Donald Trump celebrates Diwali at White House, receives Hanuman Chalisa as gift

READ THIS: Diwali Celebrations Light Up US State Capitols, 22 Washington Cities Join Festivities

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Arjun Mody, Deputy Commissioner of the Social Security Administration, were also present at the event.

Vishal Gondal gifts Hanuman Chalisa to Trump

Vishal Gondal, Founder and CEO of GOQii Technologies, shared photographs from the celebration on social media platform X, describing the occasion as a moment of shared light in the Oval Office.

Gondal said he was honoured to celebrate Diwali with Trump and present him with a copy of the Hanuman Chalisa, the devotional hymn composed by Tulsidas in praise of Lord Hanuman. The hymn is widely recited by devotees seeking courage, strength and devotion.

Advertisement

In his post, Gondal said that as the diyas were lit, he prayed for stronger friendship between India and the United States and for the triumph of light over darkness.

He also shared the traditional Indian blessing "Jug Jug Jiyo", expressing wishes for peace, prosperity, good health and longevity for people across the world.

A moment of shared light in the Oval Office. 🪔 Honored to celebrate Diwali with President @realDonaldTrump and proud to gift him with a copy of the Hanuman Chalisa, Tulsidas's hymn to Lord Hanuman that millions of us recite for courage, devotion and strength. As the diyas were lit, my prayer was for friendship between India and America, and for the triumph of light over darkness. Jug Jug Jiyo, a blessing many of us grew up hearing, means "may you live for ages." It is the wish behind everything I do, and today I made it for everyone around the world: peace, prosperity, good health and longevity. Happy Diwali. Jug Jug Jiyo. 🙏 @TheVikasKhanna @DhallaRuby @WhiteHouse — Vishal Gondal (@vishalgondal) November 6, 2026

Other guests at the celebration included Ruby Dhalla, president and CEO of Dhalla Group of Companies; Rajiv Sharma, founder and CEO of Knack Systems; Viswajith Mallampati, president of Keshavam DC; and Hetalkumar Patel. White House Events Usher Arvind Chadha was also present.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Diwali 2026 shopping boom: Indians set to spend $16 billion online as festive sales jump 25%

White House Diwali celebration: A tradition since 2003

The White House's tradition of celebrating Diwali began in 2003 under former US President George W Bush. The celebrations initially took place primarily at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, with Indian-American community members and Indian diplomats among the attendees.

In 2009, former US President Barack Obama became the first American president to personally light a diya at the White House during a ceremony in the East Room.

Since then, Diwali celebrations have continued across different administrations, with lamp-lighting ceremonies held at various locations within the presidential complex, including the Oval Office and the Roosevelt Room.