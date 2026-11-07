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Donald Trump celebrates Diwali at White House, receives Hanuman Chalisa as gift

Donald Trump celebrates Diwali at White House, receives Hanuman Chalisa as gift

The celebration brought together several prominent figures from the Indian-American community, highlighting the cultural significance of Diwali in the United States

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 7, 2026 1:44 PM IST
Donald Trump celebrates Diwali at White House, receives Hanuman Chalisa as giftUS President Donald Trump participated in Diwali celebrations

US President Donald Trump participated in Diwali celebrations at the White House on Friday, lighting a traditional diya in the Oval Office alongside prominent Indian-American personalities, senior officials and business leaders. India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, was in attendance.

The celebration brought together several prominent figures from the Indian-American community, highlighting the cultural significance of Diwali in the United States. Those present included celebrity chef Vikas Khanna, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, FBI Director Kash Patel and US National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya.

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READ THIS: Diwali Celebrations Light Up US State Capitols, 22 Washington Cities Join Festivities

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Arjun Mody, Deputy Commissioner of the Social Security Administration, were also present at the event.

Vishal Gondal gifts Hanuman Chalisa to Trump

Vishal Gondal, Founder and CEO of GOQii Technologies, shared photographs from the celebration on social media platform X, describing the occasion as a moment of shared light in the Oval Office.

Gondal said he was honoured to celebrate Diwali with Trump and present him with a copy of the Hanuman Chalisa, the devotional hymn composed by Tulsidas in praise of Lord Hanuman. The hymn is widely recited by devotees seeking courage, strength and devotion.

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In his post, Gondal said that as the diyas were lit, he prayed for stronger friendship between India and the United States and for the triumph of light over darkness.

He also shared the traditional Indian blessing "Jug Jug Jiyo", expressing wishes for peace, prosperity, good health and longevity for people across the world.

Other guests at the celebration included Ruby Dhalla, president and CEO of Dhalla Group of Companies; Rajiv Sharma, founder and CEO of Knack Systems; Viswajith Mallampati, president of Keshavam DC; and Hetalkumar Patel. White House Events Usher Arvind Chadha was also present.

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ALSO READ: Diwali 2026 shopping boom: Indians set to spend $16 billion online as festive sales jump 25%

White House Diwali celebration: A tradition since 2003

The White House's tradition of celebrating Diwali began in 2003 under former US President George W Bush. The celebrations initially took place primarily at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, with Indian-American community members and Indian diplomats among the attendees.

In 2009, former US President Barack Obama became the first American president to personally light a diya at the White House during a ceremony in the East Room.

Since then, Diwali celebrations have continued across different administrations, with lamp-lighting ceremonies held at various locations within the presidential complex, including the Oval Office and the Roosevelt Room.

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Published on: Nov 7, 2026 1:44 PM IST
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