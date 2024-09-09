'Part of the movement to win India’s independence': Kamala Harris makes big claim about her grandfather; social media users say she's lying

Ahead of her much-anticipated debate with GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump, US Vice President Kamala Harris took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute on National Grandparents Day. In a reflective post, Harris recalled the inspiring legacy of her maternal grandparents, PV Gopalan and Rajam Gopalan, highlighting their contributions to public service and social causes.

Sharing an old family photo on X (formerly Twitter), Harris wrote about her grandfather’s role in India's independence movement. “As a young girl visiting my grandparents in India, my grandfather would take me on his morning walks, discussing the importance of fighting for equality and battling corruption. He was a retired civil servant who had been part of the movement to win India’s independence,” Harris shared.

Harris was referring to PV Gopalan, a senior civil servant who served both the Indian government after independence and the British administration during the colonial era. Gopalan's notable work included helping refugees from East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) resettle in India, and later advising Zambia’s first president, Kenneth Kaunda. Rajam Gopalan, his wife, was also a respected figure, recognized for her social work, particularly in Zambia.

As a young girl visiting my grandparents in India, my grandfather took me on his morning walks, where he would discuss the importance of fighting for equality and fighting corruption. He was a retired civil servant who had been part of the movement to win India’s independence.… pic.twitter.com/vOpgtsomQN — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 8, 2024

“My grandmother travelled across India, bullhorn in hand, speaking with women about birth control. Their dedication to public service and the fight for a better future continues to inspire me,” Harris added.

However, Harris’s post sparked controversy on social media, with some users questioning the accuracy of her claims. Critics pointed out that her grandfather had served in the British Imperial Secretariat Service, later renamed the Central Secretariat Service after independence. “How could a serving bureaucrat oppose the same government he worked for during the independence movement?” one user questioned. Another added, “Everything you say is fabricated.”

One particularly harsh critic wrote, “You’re not even American. Stop lying about your grandmother using a bullhorn in India to promote abortion. You’re a pathological liar.”

Despite Harris often referring to her grandfather as one of India’s “original independence fighters,” official records describe PV Gopalan as a diligent civil servant. Harris' uncle, G Balachandran, clarified that if Gopalan had openly supported Indian independence, he might have faced dismissal from his role.

Born in 1911 in Painganadu, near Madras (now Chennai), PV Gopalan’s career spanned a significant period of Indian history, but his involvement in the independence movement remains debated.

As Harris gears up for the highly anticipated ABC debate against Trump on September 10, her reflections on her family’s legacy have reignited discussions on both sides of the political spectrum.