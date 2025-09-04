Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
world news
us news
Donald Trump's family just made $5 bn, on a crypto they can’t even sell yet after a major crash

Donald Trump's family just made $5 bn, on a crypto they can’t even sell yet after a major crash

The Trump family holds 22.5 billion WLFI tokens, now valued at roughly $5 billion on paper. However, their holdings remain locked and unsellable for now, according to the company.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 4, 2025 7:01 AM IST
Donald Trump's family just made $5 bn, on a crypto they can’t even sell yet after a major crashWLFI joins a growing list of Trump-linked crypto ventures, including meme coins $TRUMP and $Melani

Despite a price drop, a controversial Trump family cryptocurrency has catapulted their paper wealth by $5 billion, further blurring the lines between politics, personal profit, and digital finance.

The token, WLFI, launched this week by World Liberty Financial — a crypto firm co-founded by Donald Trump and his sons Eric, Don Jr., and Barron — spiked to 40 cents before plunging 48% to 21 cents on Tuesday. 

Advertisement

Related Articles

It later settled around 23 cents, according to CoinMarketCap.

The Trump family holds 22.5 billion WLFI tokens, now valued at roughly $5 billion on paper. However, their holdings remain locked and unsellable for now, according to the company.

WLFI is marketed as a governance token, giving holders voting rights over the company’s policies and its dollar-pegged stablecoin, USD1. But World Liberty Financial warns users not to treat the token as an investment, saying in its terms, “You should not acquire $WLFI… with an expectation of resale for a profit.”

Nic Puckrin, CEO of Coin Bureau, noted the price swing was “typical for new token launches” and said WLFI's structure offers “real governance rights,” which could distinguish it in a crowded crypto market.

Advertisement

Still, concerns are mounting. Over 20% of WLFI is held by insiders, though no single wallet can wield more than 5% of governance power, per company rules.

Trump, once a vocal crypto skeptic, has rebranded as a digital asset champion during his presidency, promising to make the U.S. the “crypto capital of the world.” In July, he signed the Genius Act — the first federal crypto regulation — into law.

WLFI joins a growing list of Trump-linked crypto ventures, including meme coins $TRUMP and $Melania. One $TRUMP promotion in May offered dinner with the president to top holders, raising conflict-of-interest flags among watchdogs.

Meanwhile, Trump Media & Technology Group — parent of Truth Social — has lost 50% of its value this year and is now pivoting into crypto with a $2 billion investment.

Published on: Sep 4, 2025 7:01 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today