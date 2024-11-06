Donald Trump's net worth: From real estate to a roller-coaster media stake, know how much money he makes

Donald Trump’s net worth of $6.49 billion has seen a recent decrease of $45.9 million, or -1.5%. However, his year-to-date change remains impressive, with an increase of $3.4 billion, marking a 110% growth, as per Bloomberg.



His largest asset is his stake in DJT US Equity. At 78 years old, Trump’s wealth is primarily tied to the real estate industry, and he remains a prominent figure in the United States financial landscape.

Trump owns around 57% of Trump Media & Technology Group, which trades under the ticker DJT. Recently, the value of his stake has seen dramatic fluctuations. On October 29, 2024, at its peak, Trump’s stake was valued at approximately $5.9 billion as DJT shares soared to $51.51.



However, a sharp sell-off followed, and by November 2, 2024, the value had dropped to around $3.5 billion, marking a $2.4 billion decline in just three days. The stock has continued to be volatile, with trading halts occurring on Election Day (November 5, 2024) due to sudden price drops. As of the latest data, DJT shares have lost roughly 34% of their value since the October 29 peak. Despite this volatility, Trump’s stake in DJT remains his largest single financial asset.

Trump’s fortune originally comes from real estate, an empire he began building after working with his father, Fred Trump, a prominent New York developer. Trump’s holdings include high-profile assets such as Mar-a-Lago in Florida, Trump Tower in Manhattan, and a $500 million stake in 1290 Avenue of the Americas. Trump National Doral Miami Golf Resort also ranks among his key properties, valued at $300 million.

Recent financial disclosures reveal Trump’s ventures into digital assets like cryptocurrency and NFTs. In 2023, he earned $7.2 million from NFT licensing and has about $5 million in virtual assets.

Additionally, he continues to license his name, which earned him $300,000 from a $59.99 Bible endorsed in collaboration with singer Lee Greenwood. His book, Letters to Trump, brought in $4.5 million, while royalties from The Apprentice and his classic book, The Art of the Deal, add further income.

Trump’s financial disclosures list several liabilities, including mortgages on Trump Tower and other properties, and recent debts from legal judgments. He is appealing judgments totaling over $500 million, including an $88.3 million award in cases involving writer E. Jean Carroll and a $450 million penalty in a New York fraud case.

In total, Trump’s wealth spans real estate, digital assets, royalties, and investments, but also faces financial challenges with ongoing legal liabilities.