‘We have to protect our geniuses’: Trump on Elon Musk in first election victory speech in Florida

The 47th US President elect Donald Trump, in his first speech from the campaign headquarters in Florida, described Elon Musk, founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, as ‘new star’. Besides his public support for Trump, Musk also campaigned for the former President in the swing states.

He also donated $75 million to Trump’s Political Action Committee aiming to pave his return to the White House. He even hosted an X-Space with the former President and appeared at some of his campaign rallies.

Trump described Musk as a “new star” of the Republican Party, before speaking about the Tesla CEO’s contribution to the country and his efforts in during the recent Hurricane Milton in Florida.

The President-elect also told the gathering a lengthy story about how he once left the billionaire on hold for 40 minutes while he watched a video of a SpaceX rocket and described Musk as a “wonderful” guy.

“He’s a character. He’s a special guy, he’s a super genius,” Trump said of Musk. “We have to protect our geniuses. We don’t have that many of them. We have to protect our super geniuses.”

The Tesla CEO had even expressed his willingness to serve after Trump hinted that he would consider Elon Musk for a cabinet role or advisory post if he wins.

Trump in his victory speech also laid out primary targets for his administration in his first speech at his campaign headquarters in Florida on November 6, saying, “We’re going to help our country heal”.

He also vowed to fix the borders, adding that he and his party made history for a reason. It’s quite clearly being used as a victory speech by the Republican candidate.

Trump also told the gathering that he hopes, one day, they’ll look back and consider this “one of the most important days of your life”.

“America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate,” he said, referencing his party winning the Senate back from the Democratic Party.

According to the latest counting of votes the former US President is comfortably positioned to wrestle control of the Oval Office from Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration as he leads in all the swing states besides securing majority of the states.