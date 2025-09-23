‘Don’t take it’: Trump links childhood vaccine, paracetamol usage to autism

US President Donald Trump on Monday linked autism to childhood vaccine use and the taking of Tylenol by pregnant women. Tylenol is also known as paracetamol or acetaminophen, an analgesic agent that is used to relieve a person of fever and mild pain. Trump’s claims has now elevated claims that are not backed by scientific evidence.

In a news conference, the President repeatedly asked pregnant women and parents of young children to not use or administer the medicine. He also suggested that common vaccines should not be taken so early in a child’s life.

"I want to say it like it is, don't take Tylenol. Don't take it," Trump said. "Other things that we recommend, or certainly I do anyway, is...don't let them pump your baby up with the largest pile of stuff you've ever seen in your life," he said, referring to vaccines. The advice goes against numerous studies that show that acetaminophen or paracetamol is safe when it comes to the well-being of pregnant women.

Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, a vaccine critic, who claimed that no vaccine is safe, said that the Trump administration will not gaslight mothers who believe that their autistic children were harmed by vaccines. "Some 40-70 per cent of mothers who have children with autism believe that their child was injured by a vaccine. President Trump believes that we should be listening to these mothers instead of gaslighting and marginalizing them like prior administrations,” he said.

Trump called for a reexamination of a link between vaccines and autism. He also suggested leucovorin, a form of folic acid, as a treatment for autism symptoms.

Multiple medical, research, and autism advocacy groups in the country criticised Trump and his administration for their announcement.

Meanwhile, Kenvue, the maker of Tylenol, said, "We believe independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism. We strongly disagree with any suggestion otherwise and are deeply concerned with the health risk this poses for expecting mothers and parents."

UNICEF USA President & CEO Michael J Nyenhuis said that over the last 50 years, 154 million lives were saved by essential vaccines. Studies have also shown vaccines are safe, eradicating childhood diseases such as polio and measles in the US. Dr. Norman Baylor, former director of the FDA's Office of Vaccines Research and Review, said, "I cannot say that I've ever experienced anything like this in vaccines.”