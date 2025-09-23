Emmanuel Macron held up by Trump’s motorcade in New York, phones him for delay 

French President Emmanuel Macron encountered an unusual delay in New York on Monday when his exit from the United Nations headquarters was blocked due to security measures for US President Donald Trump’s motorcade.

The hold-up occurred shortly after Macron delivered his speech at the UN General Assembly, where he formally announced France’s recognition of the State of Palestine. As he left the building, New York police officers stopped him, citing the imminent passage of the US president’s convoy.

A video shared widely on social media showed a police officer apologizing: “I’m sorry, Mr President, everything is blocked right now.” Macron, smiling at the situation, called Trump and quipped: “Guess what, I’m waiting in the street because everything is blocked for you.”

Eventually, the area was reopened, and Macron continued his walk toward the French Embassy while still on the phone. The sight of the French president strolling through Manhattan drew attention from bystanders, some of whom posed for selfies with him. One passerby even planted a kiss on his forehead, according to French daily La Dépêche.

French President Emmanuel Macron called President Donald Trump after being stopped at a New York street blocked off for his US counterpart's motorcade during the UN General Assembly https://t.co/tbipjj38CO pic.twitter.com/QuE03vCoGl — Reuters (@Reuters) September 23, 2025

Sources in Macron’s entourage explained that whenever the US president travels to the UN, security agencies impose a “freeze,” halting traffic for several blocks around the headquarters. “That was the case yesterday as we were leaving the building. The president used the pause to phone Donald Trump. The exchange was warm and friendly, and touched on several international matters,” one aide told PTI.

Trump arrived in New York on Monday evening for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly and addressed the world leaders from the iconic green podium on Tuesday. It was his first speech at the UNGA General Debate in his second term as president.

Every year, the high-level UNGA session draws not just heads of state and government but also foreign ministers and large delegations, turning Manhattan into a fortress. The weeklong event is notorious for its gridlocks, heavy security, and restricted movement across large parts of the city.