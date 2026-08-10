From India to Texas: How the nilgai became a feral invasive species in US

Today, feral nilgai populations are established across parts of South Texas, offering a striking example of how moving wildlife beyond its natural range can disrupt the ecological balance.

Why was the nilgai introduced to Texas?

Native to the Indian subcontinent, nilgai are well adapted to hot climates, open grasslands, scrublands and agricultural landscapes.

Their introduction to Texas was driven largely by the idea that they could become a useful ranch animal. Texas offered conditions that were remarkably compatible with the species—warm weather, extensive grasslands and huge private ranches.

Once some animals escaped or were released, they found plenty of space to roam.

That became critical because nilgai can maintain home ranges spanning thousands of hectares. South Texas provided the scale of habitat needed for the animals to move, reproduce and establish themselves beyond ranch boundaries.

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The predator problem

The biggest difference between India and Texas was not necessarily the climate. It was the ecological network surrounding the animal.

In India, nilgai evolved alongside predators such as tigers and leopards, as well as other competing herbivores. Predation, competition and limited resources help place natural constraints on wildlife populations.

Texas did not offer the same combination of predators.

Without comparable natural controls, nilgai populations could expand across suitable habitat. What had been introduced as a managed ranch animal gradually became a free-ranging, feral population.

This is an important lesson in ecology: a species does not exist in isolation. Its population is shaped by predators, competitors, food availability, disease, habitat and climate.

Change enough of those variables, and the same animal can behave very differently.

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Why nilgai are a problem in India — and Texas

Nilgai are not considered an invasive species in their native India, but they can still create conflicts with humans. Their feeding on agricultural crops can cause substantial damage, particularly where expanding cultivation brings farms and wildlife into closer contact.

Texas presents a different problem.

One of the major concerns is their role in the spread of disease. Nilgai can act as hosts for ticks, including ticks associated with pathogens affecting cattle. Their wide-ranging movements can therefore create an important disease-management challenge for livestock producers.

The animals' ability to travel across enormous areas makes containing these risks particularly difficult.

A lesson in ecological niches

The nilgai's Texas story is a classic example of what can happen when humans alter a species' ecological setting.

In its native environment, the nilgai evolved within a particular network of predators, competitors, diseases, seasonal conditions and habitat limitations. Those pressures helped shape its population and behaviour over thousands of years.

Move the same species into an environment that provides abundant space, suitable climate and food — but removes some of its natural constraints — and the ecological outcome can be very different.

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The lesson is not that the nilgai itself is inherently destructive. Rather, it demonstrates that wildlife and ecosystems are interconnected.

A species that is perfectly integrated into one ecosystem can become problematic when introduced into another. Texas did not simply acquire India's blue bull. It acquired an animal separated from many of the ecological forces that had shaped its existence.