'Govt calls me terror threat': Tulsi Gabbard levels strong allegations against Kamala Harris ahead of US elections

In a scathing attack, former US Representative Tulsi Gabbard has accused Vice President Kamala Harris of using her political influence to silence critics. As the 2024 U.S. presidential election approaches, Gabbard’s claims have added fuel to the already heated political climate.

Gabbard, who served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2013 to 2021 and ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 before leaving the party altogether, made the explosive allegation that she was placed on a secret terror watch list after criticizing Harris publicly.

“Kamala says she believes in freedom, but I was put on a secret terror watch list after I publicly criticized her,” Gabbard said in a video statement. She warned that under a Harris administration, no one would be safe from political retaliation. “I put my life on the line for this country. Now the government calls me a terror threat.”

This is not the first time Gabbard has clashed with Harris. During the 2020 Democratic debates, Gabbard famously criticized Harris’s record as California’s attorney general, accusing her of hypocrisy for touting progressive ideals while overseeing policies that disproportionately harmed minority communities. Harris’s track record on criminal justice has since been a recurring point of contention, and Gabbard’s latest comments seem to revive those old wounds.

Kamala says she believes in freedom, but I was put on a secret terror watch list after I publicly criticized her. No one will be safe from political retaliation under a Harris administration. I put my life on the line for this country. Now the government calls me a terror threat. pic.twitter.com/3xjgjmrLhD — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) September 4, 2024

Gabbard’s allegations have stirred a strong reaction in political circles, raising questions about the potential use of government power for political vendettas. Harris’s camp has yet to issue a response to Gabbard’s specific claims, but supporters of the vice president are likely to dismiss the accusations as election-season grandstanding.

In fact, right after Gabbard made the allegations public, SpaceX founder and Republican supporter, Elon Musk took to X and wrote 'Wow.'

Gabbard’s comments also come amid a broader debate in the U.S. about freedom of speech, government surveillance, and the balance of power. Many of Harris’s critics have pointed to her tenure as attorney general, where they argue she enforced tough-on-crime policies that contradicted her later progressive stance. Others, however, see Gabbard’s allegations as part of a pattern of accusations made by opponents aiming to undermine Harris’s presidential prospects.

With the 2024 election drawing nearer, these allegations could have significant political implications, casting a shadow over Harris’s campaign. Gabbard’s remarks are likely to resonate with voters already concerned about government overreach and political censorship, raising the stakes for both candidates. As the U.S. heads toward election day, the battle between Harris and her critics like Gabbard will undoubtedly continue to intensify.