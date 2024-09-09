'Hyper-aware': Biographer makes stunning claim about Donald Trump's mental agility

A biographer of Donald Trump has suggested that the former president is increasingly aware of his cognitive decline. Following Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race after a poor debate performance against Trump, the spotlight has shifted to Trump, now the oldest candidate in the race. Although Biden faced frequent questions about his mental fitness, Trump is now grappling with similar concerns, and his biographer believes he is "hyper-aware" of his own decline.

The biographer claims Trump is offering "convoluted explanations" for his frequent missteps and incoherent remarks. Trump has recently been criticized for bizarre references, such as repeatedly mentioning the fictional character Hannibal Lecter, as well as for garbled speech and confused thoughts. At times, he has even mixed up the names of prominent figures.

Timothy O’Brien, author of TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald, told The Guardian that Trump is fully conscious of the fact that his public statements have grown more erratic. “He’s aware that people have noticed he’s making even less sense than before,” O’Brien said. “The increasingly convoluted explanations for his speech patterns are a reflection of someone who is troubled and desperate.”

Jennifer Mercieca, author of Demagogue for President: The Rhetorical Genius of Donald Trump, offered a different interpretation of Trump’s behavior. According to her, Trump is attempting to put a marketing spin on what many view as a decline in his energy and coherence. “He’s facing criticism for rambling, being low energy at rallies, mispronouncing words, and failing to read the teleprompter correctly,” Mercieca said. “In response, he spins it as something positive, claiming unnamed ‘experts’ are impressed with his ability to weave stories.”

Recently, Trump tried to justify his recurring references to Hannibal Lecter, the infamous fictional serial killer. He suggested the character was a metaphor for the dangers posed by migrants, claiming Lecter symbolized the type of people entering the U.S.