'It would have never happened on my watch...': In Diwali message, Donald Trump says Kamala, Biden 'ignored Hindus'

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, in a Diwali message on Thursday, condemned the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, which intensified following the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government. He also pledged to protect Hindu Americans from “anti-religion agendas” and defend their religious freedoms.

“I strongly condemn the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who are being attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a total state of chaos. It would have never happened on my watch,” Trump wrote on X, marking his first public comment on the crisis in Bangladesh.

Trump used the occasion to criticize Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden, accusing them of neglecting the Hindu community. “Kamala and Joe have ignored Hindus across the world and in America,” Trump stated. He added, “They have been a disaster from Israel to Ukraine to our own Southern Border, but we will Make America Strong Again and bring back Peace through Strength!”

Alongside his condemnation, Trump extended Diwali wishes to Indians, emphasizing his intention to deepen U.S.-India relations and his continued support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



“Under my administration, we will strengthen our great partnership with India and my good friend, Prime Minister Modi. Also, Happy Diwali to All. I hope the Festival of Lights leads to the Victory of Good over Evil,” he said.

The unrest in Bangladesh escalated after Sheikh Hasina fled on August 5, ending her 15-year rule amid mass student protests. In the aftermath, Hindu minorities have faced widespread violence, including attacks on temples and businesses. The Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance reported that more than 200 attacks occurred across 48 districts, with hundreds of Hindus killed between July and August.