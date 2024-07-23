Kamala Harris next Democratic nominee against Donald Trump? US VP has enough support to be party’s presidential nominee: AP report

The incumbent Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, has received the support of enough Democratic party members to likely become the the party’s nominee against Donald Trump in the upcoming elections, according to Associated Press survey. This after several of the top notch party members endorsed Harris as the President Joe Biden’s replacement after he dropped out of the presidential race.

With little over 100 days before Election Day, the party's swift unification around Harris was an attempt to move past weeks of internal turmoil about Biden's political future and unite behind the goal of unseating Trump. The day after Biden withdrew from the race, prominent Democratic elected officials, party leaders, and political organisations swiftly gathered support for Harris, whose campaign on Monday broke a record for the most money donated to a presidential candidate in a single day.

In a significant development late Monday, several state delegations, including those from Texas and California, convened to affirm their backing for Kamala Harris. By Monday night, Harris had garnered the support of at least 2,471 delegates, exceeding the 1,976 she needs for a first-ballot victory, according to an Associated Press (AP) tally.

California State Democratic Chairman Rusty Hicks reported that 75% to 80% of the state’s delegation participated in a call on Tuesday, unanimously expressing their support for Harris. "I’ve not heard anyone mentioning or calling for any other candidate," Hicks noted, branding the evening's vote as "momentous."

Delegates remain free to choose their preferred candidates during the convention in August or in a virtual roll call expected prior to the event in Chicago.

The political landscape surrounding the 2024 presidential race has shifted dramatically, with concerns over President Biden’s fitness for office giving way to a newfound sense of unity among Democrats. During a meeting with her campaign staff in Wilmington, Delaware, Harris acknowledged the “rollercoaster” nature of recent weeks but expressed confidence in her campaign team’s capabilities. "It is my intention to go out and earn this nomination and to win," she declared, committing to unite the Democratic Party and the nation in her electoral efforts.

On Tuesday, Harris is set to travel to Wisconsin for her first major campaign event since officially launching her candidacy. The former Biden campaign is now rebranded as "Harris for President," reflecting her takeover of a substantial political operation with over 1,000 staffers and a considerable war chest of nearly $96 million as of late June.

Following Biden’s endorsement, her campaign reported record-breaking fundraising, adding $81 million within 24 hours, driven by contributions from over 888,000 donors.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who initially supported a primary challenge to strengthen the eventual nominee, has now offered her "enthusiastic support" for Harris's leadership bid.

If elected, Harris would make history as the first woman and the first person of South Asian descent to serve as president.