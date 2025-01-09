LA wildfires: Jamie Lee, Paris Hilton, other actors among hundreds displaced as blaze set Hollywood hills on fire

A wave of destruction has swept through the Pacific Palisades as wildfires ravage several areas of Los Angeles, displacing countless residents, including several prominent Hollywood celebrities. Jamie Lee Curtis, Mandy Moore, and Paris Hilton are among those who have lost their homes to the fierce flames that have scorched nearly 12,000 acres in this picturesque region nestled between Santa Monica and Malibu.

As of January 8, firefighters continue to battle the uncontained blazes, which have forced tens of thousands to evacuate, blocked roads, and stretched firefighting resources to their limits. The wildfires have devastated communities, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.

They have now expanded into the Hollywood Hills, following earlier fires that caused at least five deaths and destroyed many homes. Firefighting efforts are overwhelmed, and water supplies are running low. Over 100,000 people have been evacuated due to strong, dry winds that are making it difficult to control the fires, which have already consumed thousands of acres since they started on Tuesday.

Mandy Moore, whose home in Altadena was destroyed, took to Instagram to share her heartbreak. “Honestly, I’m in shock and feeling numb for all so many have lost, including my family. My children's school is gone. Our favourite restaurants leveled,” she wrote, accompanied by a video showcasing the destruction. She expressed gratitude for friends who provided shelter and emphasized the community's resilience, stating, “Our community is broken, but we will be here to rebuild together.”

Jamie Lee Curtis reflected on the loss of a local church that held significant meaning for her. “This is the church in the Palisades that had a beautiful Sunday school... Both are gone. Tough times. We will persevere. God bless you all,” she posted.

Paris Hilton shared a video capturing the devastation of her Malibu home, expressing her sorrow over the loss of cherished memories. “Heartbroken beyond words... While the loss is overwhelming, I’m holding onto gratitude that my family and pets are safe,” she wrote, extending her thoughts to others affected by the fires.

Actor Mark Hamill provided an update on his evacuation from Malibu, describing the harrowing experience of navigating through small fires on both sides of the road. Cary Elwes confirmed the loss of his home but expressed gratitude for survival and appreciation for the first responders. “Our hearts go out to all the families impacted by this tragic event,” he stated.

Henry Winkler described the surreal atmosphere in Los Angeles, noting the widespread suffering caused by the wildfires. “It is biblical. So many people have lost everything,” he remarked.

Other celebrities with homes in the area include Adam Sandler, Ben Affleck, Tom Hanks, and Steven Spielberg. Meanwhile, entire streets in Pacific Palisades have been reduced to ashes, with residents returning to find their neighborhoods eerily silent and enveloped in smoke.