Los Angeles wildfires: Oscar 2025 race disrupted, Hollywood award season in disarray

The catastrophic wildfires that claimed 10 lives and destroyed thousands of properties have disrupted the meticulously planned Hollywood award season.

In response to the fires, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences has postponed the announcement of the Oscar nominations by two days. Instead of the original January 17 date, the nominations will now be revealed on January 19.

In addition to the Oscars, the Critics Choice Awards, which were initially scheduled for Sunday, have been pushed back to February 26. This follows the rescheduling of its 2025 edition, originally set for January 12.

The AARP Movies for Grownups Awards, which recognize films and TV shows that resonate with older audiences, were also slated for January 10 but have been postponed. Meanwhile, the AFI Awards, which were set to honour notable awards-season contenders such as Wicked and Anora, have been delayed indefinitely.

These events were critical for projects vying for an edge in the Oscar race and were planned during the Academy's voting window.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts' 2025 Tea Party, originally scheduled for Saturday at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, was also cancelled due to the raging fires in Pacific Palisades.

Other events, like the Los Angeles premiere of Jennifer Lopez's film Unstoppable, have been called off due to the ongoing fire conditions. The premiere of Pamela Anderson's The Last Showgirl has also been cancelled.

Destruction and Tragedy

At least 10 people have died, and thousands of structures have been lost as the wildfires swept through the Los Angeles area. The rapidly spreading flames consumed homes and businesses, forcing residents to flee from smoke-filled canyons and the celebrity-filled neighbourhoods.

The fires, which began on January 7, were fuelled by powerful Santa Ana winds, which reached speeds of up to 70 mph (112 kph) in certain areas.

The Pacific Palisades neighbourhood, which was particularly hard-hit, saw more than 5,300 structures either damaged or destroyed. This makes it the most destructive fire in Los Angeles history, according to an AP report. Entire blocks were reduced to smouldering debris, with only the outlines of homes and chimneys left standing.

Over 30 square miles (77 sq km) burned across Pacific Palisades, a region famous for its celebrity homes and immortalised by the Beach Boys in their 1960s song “Surfin’ USA.” Iconic landmarks, including part of Palisades Charter High School, which has appeared in Hollywood productions such as the 1976 film Carrie and the TV series Teen Wolf, were also engulfed by the flames, the AP report added.