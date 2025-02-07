‘No US soldiers would be needed’: Trump says Israel would hand over Gaza Strip once conflict is over

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that Israel would hand over the Gaza Strip to the United States once fighting ends and the population is resettled elsewhere, negating the need for US troops on the ground. This announcement came a day after global criticism of Trump's plan to transform Gaza into the "Riviera of the Middle East." In response, Israel instructed its military to prepare for the "voluntary departure" of Gaza's residents.

Related Articles

Trump clarified his proposal on his Truth Social platform, stating that Gaza would be transferred to the US by Israel after the conflict, with Palestinians resettled in safer communities with modern homes in the region. He emphasised that no US soldiers would be needed.

“The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting. The Palestinians, people like Chuck Schumer, would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region. They would actually have a chance to be happy, safe, and free. The US, working with great development teams from all over the World, would slowly and carefully begin the construction of what would become one of the greatest and most spectacular developments of its kind on Earth. No soldiers by the US would be needed! Stability for the region would reign!!!” said Trump on Truth Social.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz supported Trump's plan and ordered the military to devise a plan for the voluntary exit of Gaza residents, including options for departure by land, sea, and air.

Trump's unexpected announcement came amid anticipated talks between Israel and Hamas in Doha, aimed at progressing a ceasefire deal for Gaza. The proposal was met with strong opposition from regional powers, including Saudi Arabia and Jordan. Egypt also opposed any plan to displace Palestinians from Gaza.

The reaction in Gaza was one of anger, with residents rejecting the idea of leaving their homes. The feasibility of Trump's proposal and its impact on ceasefire talks remain uncertain.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio mentioned that residents would need to live elsewhere during Gaza's reconstruction but did not clarify if they could return. Rubio is scheduled to visit the Middle East, including Israel, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, in mid-February.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar emphasised that any departures must be voluntary and that states need to be willing to accept displaced individuals.

Israel's military campaign has resulted in significant casualties and displacement within Gaza since the conflict began following Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Many Palestinians fear permanent displacement akin to the "Nakba" of 1948 and are determined to remain in Gaza.

Defence Minister Katz called on countries that have criticised Israel's military actions in Gaza, such as Spain, Ireland, and Norway, to accept Gaza residents into their territories.

(With Reuters inputs)