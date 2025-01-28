scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
World News
US News
‘Not going to let that...’: Donald Trump issues warning for ‘tremendous tariff-makers’ India, China

Feedback

‘Not going to let that...’: Donald Trump issues warning for ‘tremendous tariff-makers’ India, China

The US President pledged to impose tariffs on countries that “harm” the United States, singling out these three nations — key members of the BRICS bloc — while acknowledging that they were acting in their own national interests.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The statement came shortly before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Washington, with a potential meeting scheduled as early as next month. The statement came shortly before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Washington, with a potential meeting scheduled as early as next month.

US President Donald Trump slammed India, China, and Brazil as "tremendous tariff-makers" on January 28, vowing that his administration would not allow this to continue. He emphasized, “We’re not going to let that happen anymore because we’re going to put America first.”

Trump pledged to impose tariffs on countries that “harm” the United States, singling out these three nations — key members of the BRICS bloc — while acknowledging that they were acting in their own national interests.

Related Articles

“We’re going to put tariffs on countries that really mean harm to us. They may want to make their countries better, but they harm us in the process,” Trump said during a speech to House Republicans at a Florida retreat.

“China is a tremendous tariff-maker, and India, Brazil, and so many others. But we’re not going to let that happen anymore… because we’re going to put America first,” he declared.

The statement came shortly before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Washington, with a potential meeting scheduled as early as next month. The two leaders had a phone conversation Monday night, though it’s unclear if tariffs were discussed, though New Delhi’s stance on "illegal immigrants" was.

Trump’s comments on India and tariffs may raise concerns, as he previously criticized India—America’s largest trading partner — as a "very big abuser" during his campaign.

The US President reiterated his goal of establishing a “fair system” to quickly make the US “richer and more powerful.” He added, “Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich other countries, we will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens.”

Trump also warned that foreign companies, whether from India, China, Brazil, or elsewhere, would need to “build your plant right here in America” to avoid these high tariffs.

Published on: Jan 28, 2025, 9:30 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement