US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris smashes fundraising records in Aug, leaves Donald Trump behind presidential showdown heats up

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has pulled off a stunning financial feat, raising $361 million in August, nearly three times the amount collected by her Republican opponent, Donald Trump. The $231 million gap is the largest of the election cycle, positioning Harris with a significant financial advantage as the November 5 election looms. Since President Joe Biden ended his re-election bid in July, Harris's campaign has amassed over $615 million.

Related Articles

With just two months remaining until Election Day, Harris's growing war chest offers her a critical edge in the final stretch of the campaign. Projections suggest that if the current trend continues, she could surpass $1 billion in funds raised between her nomination in late July and the election.

Harris's campaign now boasts $404 million in cash on hand, while Trump’s campaign holds $295 million. The financial disclosures from both campaigns will be made public later this month, according to The Washington Post.

"Vice President Harris' candidacy has galvanized a history-making, broad, and diverse coalition, with the type of enthusiasm, energy, and grit that wins close elections," said Harris-Walz 2024 Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez in an official statement, as reported by India Today.

Historic Grassroots Fundraising

August marked a record-breaking month for grassroots fundraising in the Harris campaign, with nearly three million donors contributing, including 1.3 million first-time donors. One of the largest surges in contributions occurred on August 6, the day Harris announced Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her vice-presidential running mate.

In contrast, Trump's fundraising efforts showed signs of slowing. He raised $130 million in August, slightly below the $138.7 million collected in July. According to earlier reports, Trump's strongest fundraising days came in May, following his felony conviction in New York.

Campaign Strategy: Ad Blitz and Ground Game

Harris's team is now deploying its funds in an aggressive outreach strategy, committing $370 million to digital and TV ads running through Election Day. The campaign has also planned a "weekend of action," featuring 2,000 events across key battleground states and is supported by 312 offices and 2,000 staff members.

Despite the impressive fundraising, Harris's team is bracing for a tight race. “We are prepared for a close, hard-fought contest in the final stretch,” said Chavez Rodriguez.

As the countdown to November 5 intensifies, Harris’s financial momentum and outreach efforts will be pivotal in her battle for the White House.