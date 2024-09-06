scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
World News
US News
US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris smashes fundraising records in Aug, leaves Donald Trump behind presidential showdown heats up

Feedback

US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris smashes fundraising records in Aug, leaves Donald Trump behind presidential showdown heats up

With just two months remaining until Election Day, Harris's growing war chest offers her a critical edge in the final stretch of the campaign.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
With just two months remaining until Election Day, Harris's growing war chest offers her a critical edge in the final stretch of the campaign. With just two months remaining until Election Day, Harris's growing war chest offers her a critical edge in the final stretch of the campaign.

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has pulled off a stunning financial feat, raising $361 million in August, nearly three times the amount collected by her Republican opponent, Donald Trump. The $231 million gap is the largest of the election cycle, positioning Harris with a significant financial advantage as the November 5 election looms. Since President Joe Biden ended his re-election bid in July, Harris's campaign has amassed over $615 million.

Related Articles

With just two months remaining until Election Day, Harris's growing war chest offers her a critical edge in the final stretch of the campaign. Projections suggest that if the current trend continues, she could surpass $1 billion in funds raised between her nomination in late July and the election.

Harris's campaign now boasts $404 million in cash on hand, while Trump’s campaign holds $295 million. The financial disclosures from both campaigns will be made public later this month, according to The Washington Post.

"Vice President Harris' candidacy has galvanized a history-making, broad, and diverse coalition, with the type of enthusiasm, energy, and grit that wins close elections," said Harris-Walz 2024 Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez in an official statement, as reported by India Today.

Historic Grassroots Fundraising

August marked a record-breaking month for grassroots fundraising in the Harris campaign, with nearly three million donors contributing, including 1.3 million first-time donors. One of the largest surges in contributions occurred on August 6, the day Harris announced Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her vice-presidential running mate.

In contrast, Trump's fundraising efforts showed signs of slowing. He raised $130 million in August, slightly below the $138.7 million collected in July. According to earlier reports, Trump's strongest fundraising days came in May, following his felony conviction in New York.

Campaign Strategy: Ad Blitz and Ground Game

Harris's team is now deploying its funds in an aggressive outreach strategy, committing $370 million to digital and TV ads running through Election Day. The campaign has also planned a "weekend of action," featuring 2,000 events across key battleground states and is supported by 312 offices and 2,000 staff members.

Despite the impressive fundraising, Harris's team is bracing for a tight race. “We are prepared for a close, hard-fought contest in the final stretch,” said Chavez Rodriguez.

As the countdown to November 5 intensifies, Harris’s financial momentum and outreach efforts will be pivotal in her battle for the White House.

Published on: Sep 06, 2024, 8:13 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement