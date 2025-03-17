Scrambling for eggs: Finland turns down US request, Reddit jokes 'how dare Europe deny'

The United States is scrambling, quite literally, for eggs. Egg prices have soared to record highs, driven by a bird flu outbreak that has decimated poultry farms. While Donald Trump had promised to cut egg prices on his first day back in office, the numbers tell a different story.

In February, the first full month of his new term, egg prices spiked 59% year-over-year, according to Reuters. By early March, the average wholesale price per dozen had crossed $8 — an all-time high. Though prices have slightly dipped to around $6, they remain painfully high for consumers.

The situation took a comedic turn online, with Reddit users ridiculing Trump and his administration.

“Imagine insulting everyone, throwing tariffs, threats of invasion, and then expecting help on petty domestic issues,” one user quipped.

Another joked, “I thought the US had wonderful eggs, from the best chickens?”

“It’s a matter of national security. How dare Europe deny this request?" joked a user.

Perhaps the most brutal take summed it up: “Trumpist diplomacy at play — begging for eggs, getting the ‘bird’.”

Desperate to ease the shortage, US officials have reached out to European nations, including Finland and Denmark, for egg imports. But Finland has declined, citing a lack of trade agreements.

“There have been no negotiations regarding market access with US authorities,” said Veera Lehtila, director of the Finnish Poultry Association. She explained that exporting eggs to the US would require extensive paperwork and research, making it an impractical solution. Even if Finland could export, it wouldn’t make much of a difference.

“Millions of birds have had to be culled in the US because of bird flu. We have four million laying hens in total in Finland. The amount we could export would not solve their egg shortage,” Lehtila added.