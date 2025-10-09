‘The Peace President’: White House cheers on for Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize

The White House has joined Donald Trump to cheer for the Nobel Peace Prize to be awarded to the billionaire president. Trump has claimed to end seven wars and nearing the resolution of an eighth as he eyes the coveted Nobel Peace Prize.

In a tweet that came just a day before the Nobel Peace Prize’s announcement, the White House shared a photo of Trump with the caption: ‘THE PEACE PRESIDENT’.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Trump has not been shy to voice out – and sometimes even demand – the Nobel Peace Prize for his assumed roles in negotiating peace. It is this demand – something that India denied by refusing his role in the ceasefire talks with Pakistan – that led to his scorn for New Delhi, after which the relationship between the long-time allies nosedived.

THE PEACE PRESIDENT. pic.twitter.com/bq3nMvuiSd — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 9, 2025

He had also claimed that Washington used the threat of high tariffs on both New Delhi and Islamabad to get the nations to stop escalating the conflict earlier this year. Islamabad agreed to nominate Trump for the award, and continues to enjoy a warm relationship with Washington.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, during a White House roundtable with reporters, Trump said he was unsure if he would win the award but argued that no modern leader has done more to end global conflicts. “Marco would tell you we settled seven wars. We’re close to settling an eighth. I think we’ll end up settling the Russia situation,” he said, referring to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

While not naming all seven conflicts, Trump credited his administration with easing or ending tensions in regions including Armenia-Azerbaijan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Sudan. He also claimed to have helped broker a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in May, a claim strongly denied by New Delhi, which said no third-party mediation was involved.

Advertisement

The remarks came hours after Trump announced a breakthrough in Gaza, stating that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of his 20-point peace plan. The deal involves Hamas releasing all hostages while Israel begins a phased withdrawal. Trump called it a historic and unprecedented step and hinted at travelling to Egypt or Gaza this week.