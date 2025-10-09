'Blessed are the peacemakers': Trump says Hamas to free all hostages in Gaza breakthrough

Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of his 20-point Gaza peace plan, marking what he called a "historic and unprecedented" breakthrough toward ending the two-year war. The deal includes a full hostage release by Hamas and an initial Israeli troop withdrawal, signaling a dramatic turn in Middle East diplomacy—and a bold re-entry by Trump on the global stage.

Speaking on his Truth Social platform, Trump confirmed that both sides had signed off on the agreement’s first phase. “ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line,” he wrote, calling it the “first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace.”

The breakthrough came after high-level talks in Egypt and intense shuttle diplomacy involving Qatar, Turkey, and Egypt. Trump personally thanked all three nations, ending his post with: “BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it “a great day for Israel,” adding: “Tomorrow I will convene the government to approve the agreement and bring all our dear hostages home.” He praised the Israeli Defense Forces: “I thank the heroic soldiers of the IDF and all the security forces, thanks to whose courage and sacrifice we have reached this day.”

According to Egyptian state-linked media, the deal includes a hostage-prisoner exchange and increased aid entry into Gaza. Hamas has submitted a list of Palestinian prisoners it wants released in the first phase, including high-profile Fatah figure Marwan Barghouti.

Trump’s plan calls for a ceasefire, full hostage release, Hamas’s disarmament, and a phased Israeli pullback. He said he may travel to the region by Sunday, possibly to Egypt or even Gaza.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio delivered an urgent note to Trump mid-event at the White House as news broke of the agreement. Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and envoy Steve Witkoff were also present at the Egypt talks.

On the ground in Gaza’s Al-Mawasi, AFP reported residents firing celebratory gunshots and chanting “Allahu akbar.”

But violence persisted hours before the deal: Israeli bombardments continued, and explosions were heard near the Gaza border.

Hamas has agreed to release the final 47 hostages—alive and dead—taken during its October 7, 2023 attack. In return, Israel is expected to release Palestinian prisoners and halt some operations.

Hamas negotiator Khalil al-Hayya said the group seeks guarantees from Trump and the mediators that the war will end completely.

According to the UN-backed Gaza Health Ministry, Israel’s campaign has killed at least 67,183 people.