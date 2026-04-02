Trump administration to announce tariffs on certain drugmakers

The Trump administration is expected to announce tariffs on drugmakers as soon as Thursday if they have not reached agreements guaranteeing low prices in the United States, as per reports.

According to Bloomberg that cited sources familiar with the plan, these tariffs could reach 100 per cent on imported branded and patented medicines. The initiative follows an investigation under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act.

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Pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer and AstraZeneca have secured multi-year tariff exemptions by entering pricing agreements and commitments through the new TrumpRx.gov platform. Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, and Merck have pledged significant investments to expand their US operations to avoid penalties.

Companies without agreements or ongoing negotiations with the administration will face 100 per cent tariffs, according to the report. However, the plans are not final and could change. There may also be exemptions for certain medicines and disease categories.

President Donald Trump has been threatening tariffs on the pharmaceutical sector for over a year, with proposals ranging from 100 to 200 per cent. The aim is to encourage pharmaceutical companies to bring manufacturing back to the US and lower drug prices for American patients.

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The industry was exempted from global tariffs imposed in 2025, which were later struck down by the Supreme Court, following individual agreements with more than a dozen companies.