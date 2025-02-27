Trump plans more layoffs, federal agencies asked to submit reduction plans by March 13

The Trump administration has issued a directive for large-scale layoffs within the federal workforce, targeting both probationary and veteran civil servants. Federal agencies have been instructed to develop plans for a "significant reduction" in staffing by March 13.

This marks a major escalation in efforts to downsize the US government, which has already seen 100,000 workers dismissed or accepting buyouts. The administration's strategy also involves consolidating programmes and potentially relocating offices to less expensive regions outside Washington.

Elon Musk is playing a leading role in these budget-cutting efforts. During a recent cabinet meeting, Musk outlined his ambitious plan to slash $1 trillion from the $6.7 trillion budget, to which President Trump responded by gauging support among officials with the question, "Is anyone unhappy with Elon?"

Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Agency is expected to face staff reductions of up to 65 per cent, while the Interior Department anticipates cuts as high as 40 per cent. Such plans have led to confusion and pushback from federal workers, some of whom were advised to disregard directives from Musk.

The administration's cost-cutting measures have sparked resistance from labour unions and Democratic state leaders, who have initiated litigation to counter the efforts. Meanwhile, the General Services Administration, which manages federal real estate, is preparing to terminate certain office leases, focusing on ones without cancellation penalties.

Experts have raised concerns about the long-term effects of the administration's reductions, arguing that once this damage is done it is going to be incredibly hard to rebuild the capacity of these organisations.