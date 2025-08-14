Trump warns Putin of ‘severe consequences’ if Ukraine peace deal is not achieved

US President Donald Trump has issued a strong warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin, threatening "severe consequences" if an agreement for peace in Ukraine is not reached. This statement comes ahead of their scheduled meeting in Alaska on Friday, raising anticipation about the potential outcomes of the summit.

Trump has not disclosed specific details about the repercussions but hinted at possible economic sanctions should his discussions with Putin prove unfruitful. "Yes, they will," Trump responded when asked if Russia would face consequences if no agreement is reached. "I don't have to say. There will be very severe consequences," he added.

The upcoming meeting in Alaska is described by Trump as "setting the table" for potential future discussions, which could include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "If the first one goes okay, we'll have a quick second one," Trump stated, indicating an eagerness to facilitate a follow-up meeting involving all parties.

European leaders and Zelenskyy recently engaged in a virtual conference with Trump, where they discussed "red lines" ahead of the Alaska meeting. Trump described this call as "very friendly," rating it as a 10. French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted that "President Trump was very clear that the United States wanted to achieve a ceasefire at this meeting in Alaska." He also stressed that any discussions about Ukraine's territory must involve its president.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reiterated the importance of maintaining current borders, stating: "If there is no movement on the Russian side in Alaska, then the United States and we Europeans should...increase the pressure." He affirmed that "President Trump knows this position. He shares it very extensively."

As recent developments unfold, Russian forces have advanced further into eastern Ukraine, raising concerns about potential territorial gains by Russia. Zelenskyy expressed skepticism towards Putin's intentions, telling Trump and European colleagues that "Putin is bluffing (about his stated wish to end the war)," suggesting Russia's recent actions are meant to pressure Ukraine.

The diplomatic tensions follow an abrupt change in Trump's stance towards the summit, after expressing frustration with Putin's previous resistance to US peace initiatives.