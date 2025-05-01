US approached China through multiple channels to discuss tariffs, says state media

The US has approached China seeking discussions over President Donald Trump's 145% tariffs, according to a social media account linked to Chinese state media. “The US has proactively reached out to China through multiple channels, hoping to hold discussions on the tariff issue," Yuyuan Tantian, reported on its official Weibo account, citing anonymous sources.

China had expressed strong disapproval of the tariffs, labelling them as bullying tactics that will not hinder its economic growth. Instead of seeking a reprieve, Beijing has focused on rallying public and global opposition to the import restrictions.

Despite its public stance, China has reportedly compiled a list of US products exempt from its retaliatory 125% tariffs, including certain pharmaceuticals, microchips, and jet engines. This move aims to mitigate the impact of the tariffs.

Once Trump's tariffs exceeded 35%, they became excessively high for Chinese exporters. Nomura Securities estimated that around 16 million Chinese jobs could be at risk due to a potential 50% decline in Chinese exports to the US.

China remains firm in its stance, preferring to stand its ground rather than rush into negotiations. The foreign ministry compared yielding to the tariffs to "drinking poison." However, the Yuyuan Tantian post suggested that if the US initiates contact, China might engage at this stage.

President Trump mentioned in a US media interview that his administration was in talks with China to reach a tariff agreement, claiming that Chinese President Xi Jinping had contacted him. Beijing, however, denied such discussions, accusing Washington of misleading the public.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated that there have been no consultations or negotiations on tariffs. Chinese officials have consistently expressed openness to talks, provided they are based on equality, respect, and mutual benefit.

Yuyuan Tantian is not among the most authoritative Chinese state media outlets. The Global Times, owned by the Communist Party's People's Daily, has often been the first to report on China's trade strategies.

President Trump expressed optimism on Wednesday about reaching a deal with China, shortly after President Xi urged officials to adapt to changes in the international environment, without directly mentioning the US.