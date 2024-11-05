'For the record, yes...': Joe Rogan goes all-in for Donald Trump, drops bombshell endorsement on US Election day

Joe Rogan has officially endorsed Donald Trump, making the announcement on the eve of Election Day while promoting an interview with Elon Musk on “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

“For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump,” Rogan wrote on X, sharing a clip from his talk with Musk. During the exchange, Rogan didn't hold back his admiration for the billionaire, saying, “If it wasn’t for him we’d be f–ked. He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you’ll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way.” Rogan's statement adds weight to his recent three-hour conversation with Trump, which has garnered over 45 million views on YouTube.

During the podcast, Trump urged Rogan to back him, saying, “You should do the same thing, Joe, because you cannot be voting for Kamala. Kamala. You’re not a Kamala person. I know you.” Previously, Trump had criticized Rogan on Truth Social for praising then-independent candidate Robert Kennedy Jr., who later exited the race and endorsed Trump. Despite the earlier tension, Trump later softened his stance, referring to Rogan as a “good guy.”

While Trump collects endorsements from figures like Musk and Hulk Hogan, Vice President Kamala Harris has her own roster of star supporters, including LeBron James, Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, and Taylor Swift. Harris’ campaign had explored a potential appearance on Rogan’s podcast, but the two sides couldn't reach an agreement.

Rogan’s influence is undeniable. “The Joe Rogan Experience” boasts 14.5 million Spotify followers, reaching a young, predominantly male audience. According to a YouGov poll, this demographic tends to favor Trump over Harris. As both candidates scramble for last-minute support, endorsements and media appearances are proving to be critical in a race that could go down to the wire.