US Elections 2024: Bill Ackman blasts media on ‘manipulation and lies’, calls for leadership of Democratic Party to be thrown out 

Bill Ackman, founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, hailed Donald Trump’s projected landslide victory in the 2024 US Presidential Elections. The billionaire hedge fund manager said that the majority of the people who believed Kamala Harris and predicted her victory should question their sources of truth in an apparent dig at the mainstream media.

According to the latest counting of votes the former US President is comfortably positioned to wrestle control of the Oval Office from Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration as he leads in all the swing states besides securing majority of the states.

Ackman also said that the Democratic Party proved itself to be fundamentally undemocratic and needs a complete reboot. The leadership should be thrown out and those responsible should apologize to the American people, he added.

In a post on X (formally twitter), Ackaman wrote, “Half the country has believed that @X is filled with mis- and disinformation, and that they could only therefore rely on The NY Times, MSNBC, CNN and other mainstream media for their news. And they did. If, however, you have been active on @X for the last year, you have known the truth days, weeks and often months before the facts appear in the MSM.”

Criticising media coverage on President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, he wrote, “The MSM excerpted, clipped and cut to defame @realDonaldTrump while claiming that @JoeBiden was fit as a fiddle. Then when Biden’s polls collapsed, @KamalaHarris was anointed the candidate and her hagiography was written with glowing acclaim from the press. But this could not hold as she ducked the media and held fast to the teleprompter...”

“The doom loop was underway with perhaps 60 Minutes as one of the more dramatic examples, even after CBS tried to save her, most glaringly by excerpting one answer to replace a word salad response to another. But the citizen journalists on @X quickly caught and outed this fraud and demanded a transcript,” he wrote.

Criticising the legacy media for misinformation and biased coverage, Ackman said, “When the story of this election is written, I expect it will be as much about how half of America woke up to the reality that they have been manipulated by the media. This should lead to an abandonment by many of the MSM as their primary source of information. It will push more people to @X, to podcasts and other empirical sources, and it will lead to a more informed public.”

The CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management the Democratic Party also slammed the Democratic Party for lying to the American people about the cognitive health and fitness of the president. He alleged that the party prevented, threatened, litigated and otherwise eliminated the ability of other candidates for the primary to compete, to get on ballots, and to even participate in a debate. “The Party and the administration used lawfare in an attempt to imprison, bankrupt or otherwise kill off Trump as a candidate. These acts are collectively grave threats to our democracy,” he wrote.

If the election outcome is as I expected, it should cause the large minority of the country who supported @KamalaHarris and predicted her victory to begin to question their sources of truth.



Ackman signed off with, “Honest Abe said it best: You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time.”