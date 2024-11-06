US Elections 2024: Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris; who is leading where in the swing states? Details here

US Elections 2024: Both the former President Donald Trump and the incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris are locked in a close race for the crucial 270 electoral college votes, with the election hinging on swing states where neither party has a clear majority.

This year’s swing states, expected to determine the outcome, are:

North Carolina: 16 electoral votes (Trump has secured North Carolina’s votes, according to AP projections)

Georgia: 16 electoral votes (Early projections show Trump leading, though the race is tight)

Pennsylvania: 19 electoral votes (Still too close to call; early results may favor Trump, with Harris potentially gaining as mail-in ballots are counted)

Michigan: 15 electoral votes (Very early data shows Harris ahead)

Wisconsin: 10 electoral votes (No definitive results yet)

Arizona: 11 electoral votes (No definitive results yet)

Nevada: 6 electoral votes (No definitive results yet)



What are swing states and why do they matter?

Historically, swing states have been pivotal in close elections. The term “swing state” first emerged in 1936 during Franklin D. Roosevelt’s campaign, highlighting states where results could sway.

Over the years, changes in demographics, migration patterns, and shifting ideologies have influenced which states are battlegrounds. For example, Florida has become a Republican-leaning state following an influx of conservative voters during the pandemic, while coal-dependent states like West Virginia shifted toward Republicans due to the party’s stance on fossil fuels.

Swing states have decided past presidential races, often in razor-thin victories. In 1948, Harry S. Truman narrowly won in key swing states, clinching his victory. In 2000, George W. Bush’s win depended on contested votes in Florida. In 2016, Trump’s success in several competitive states led to his electoral college win, while Biden’s 2020 victory rested on six of the seven current swing states.

As votes continue to be counted and the situation remains fluid, these battleground states are once again poised to determine the next president of the United States.