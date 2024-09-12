US Elections 2024: Goldman Sachs raises alarm over potential economic fallout from a Trump victory in 2024 presidential race

Goldman Sachs, one of the world’s leading market analysts, has voiced deep concerns about the economic consequences of a potential Donald Trump victory in the 2024 U.S. Presidential elections. According to the firm’s analysts, a second Trump administration could trigger a significant economic downturn, with effects that may take years to reverse.

The bank's skepticism about Trump’s return to the White House stems from his previous economic policies, which, they argue, introduced instability into the financial markets. Goldman Sachs analysts caution that a Trump victory would likely exacerbate existing economic challenges, including inflation, national debt, and recession risks. The firm’s warning has sparked widespread debate about how the outcome of the election could shape the future of the U.S. economy.

These concerns come at a critical time for Trump, whose popularity ratings have been under pressure. Recent polls indicate a dip in support following Vice President Kamala Harris's entry into the race. As the 2024 elections approach, economic forecasts could play a crucial role in influencing voter sentiment.

Joe Costello, a spokesperson for Kamala Harris's campaign, echoed Goldman Sachs' concerns, warning of dire consequences if Trump were to reclaim the presidency. According to a Bloomberg report, Costello highlighted the risk of soaring debt, runaway inflation, and the possibility of a deep recession under another Trump administration. This message has resonated with economic experts, intensifying the focus on how both candidates plan to navigate the looming financial challenges.

Market reactions to these warnings are still unfolding, but analysts suggest that fears of an economic downturn could weigh heavily on investor sentiment in the lead-up to the election. Both candidates, whether Trump or Harris, will face immense pressure to stabilize the economy and reassure financial markets from day one of their administration.

As the U.S. braces for what could be a high-stakes election, economic policy is shaping up to be a pivotal issue. Voters and market watchers alike will be closely monitoring the candidates' platforms, as the future of the U.S. economy hangs in the balance.



