US officials had info about Iranian plot to take out Donald Trump: Report 

US officials received information about an Iranian plot to attempt to murder Donald Trump through a human source in the recent weeks. After this, Trump's security protocol was amped up. In the US, Secret Service protects the President and his family as well as the Presidential candidate and his family, CNN reported.

Officials, however, have not hinted at a connection between the Iranian plot to take out Trump and the person who attempted to assassinate the former president on Saturday. Trump and Mike Pompeo, his former secretary of state, have both been targets of threats from Tehran since the drone incident in late 2020 that killed Qassim Soleimani.

Secret Service Spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi stated that the Service treats and reacts to threats as they come in. Meanwhile, White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson shared that threats from Iran against former Trump administration staff have been monitored for years.

A spokesperson for the Iranian mission to the United Nations denied reports that Iran had any involvement, and added that Trump should be held responsible for his actions. After the attempt on his life on Saturday, Trump made his first public appearance on Monday at the Republican National Committee with a bandage seen on his right ear, but he did not speak.

Furthermore, the shooter was identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, who killed one and hurt two other victims, both of whom ended up in critical condition. Crooks, however, was neutralised by the Secret Service soon after the attack on Trump.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI's) probe into the case is still in its early stages. The gunman's motive is not known yet and the FBI is investigating the shooting as a possible act of domestic terrorism.

Meanwhile, Trump told The New York Post that he was "supposed to be dead" and called it a "surreal experience". He further said that he felt he was saved "by luck or God."