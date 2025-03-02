'Not a litre will be delivered until...': Norwegian oil firm halts fuel supply to US military, calls Trump-Zelenskyy meeting a ‘sh*t show’

A Norwegian oil and shipping company, Haltbakk Bunkers, has announced an immediate halt to fuel supplies for US military forces docking in Norway. The decision comes in response to the controversial meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday.

Haltbakk Bunkers, which supplied approximately 3 million litres of fuel to the US military in 2024, issued a strong statement on Meta criticising the American leadership. "Today we have witnessed the greatest 'sh*t show' ever presented live on television, by the current American president and his vice president," the company wrote. "Huge credit to the president of Ukraine for restraining himself despite the USA's backstabbing actions. It made us sick. Short and sweet."

Following this, the company declared: "As a result, we have decided to immediately STOP providing fuel to American forces in Norway and their ships calling Norwegian ports."

The post was later deleted, reportedly due to heavy traffic on the company’s page.

Gunnar Gran, Haltbakk Bunkers' owner and CEO, reaffirmed the company’s stance in an interview with Norwegian outlet Kystens. "Not a litre will be delivered until Trump is finished," he stated.

He urged Norwegians and Europeans to follow suit, declaring, "We support Ukraine. We have many Ukrainian employees, and we know how terribly this war affects them and their families."

While the Norwegian government has not issued a similar directive, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store commented, "We now have five to six weeks of Trump as president. I think we still have to understand the consequences of the style, the actions, and the words they use."

The firm’s bold decision has sparked international discussions, highlighting the ethical responsibilities of businesses amid geopolitical tensions.

Despite the fuel supply suspension by Haltbakk Bunkers, Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Sandvik reassured that US military forces would continue to receive full logistical support in Norway. "The US and Norway maintain a close and strong defense cooperation. American forces will continue to receive the supply and support they require," he stated.

Haltbakk Bunkers had previously ceased business dealings with Russian entities following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, leading to significant revenue losses. "We lost a lot of revenue. But we have a moral compass," Gran explained.

"Now the United States is excluded based on their behaviour towards the Ukrainians," he added, emphasizing, "we choose our customers."

