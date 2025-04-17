China will not engage if the United States continues with its "tariff numbers game," the Chinese foreign ministry stated on Thursday. This response follows the White House's outline that China faces tariffs of up to 245 per cent due to its retaliatory actions.

According to a fact sheet released on Tuesday, the White House detailed that China's total duties include a recent reciprocal tariff of 125 per cent, an additional 20 per cent tariff to address the fentanyl crisis, and further tariffs ranging from 7.5 per cent to 100 per cent on specific goods to counter unfair trade practices.

Two weeks ago, US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on all countries, later retracting higher "reciprocal tariffs" for several nations while maintaining strict duties on China. In response, Beijing increased its own tariffs on US goods and has not pursued negotiations, stating that discussions can only occur based on mutual respect and equality. Meanwhile, several other countries have started exploring bilateral agreements with Washington.

Last week, China lodged a new complaint with the World Trade Organisation, expressing "grave concern" over US tariffs and accusing Washington of breaching the global trade body's rules.

This week, China unexpectedly appointed a new trade negotiator to potentially play a crucial role in any discussions to resolve the escalating tariff war, replacing trade tsar Wang Shouwen with Li Chenggang, its envoy to the WTO. Washington has indicated that President Trump is open to negotiating a trade deal with China, but insists that Beijing must take the first step, emphasizing that China needs "our money”.

The US administration has accused China of intentionally limiting access to crucial high-tech materials such as gallium, germanium, and antimony, which are essential for the military, aerospace, and semiconductor sectors. Additionally, China has recently restricted exports of six heavy rare earth metals and rare earth magnets, further impacting the availability of components vital to global supply chains.

The White House noted that these measures are designed to restrict essential supplies to automakers, aerospace manufacturers, semiconductor companies, and military contractors worldwide. Furthermore, Beijing has instructed Chinese carriers to cease purchasing aircraft-related equipment and parts from US companies.

Despite escalating trade tensions, China has stated its readiness to engage in a trade war with the US, while emphasizing the importance of dialogue. Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said, 'If the US really wants to resolve the issue through dialogue and negotiation, it should stop exerting extreme pressure, stop threatening and blackmailing, and talk to China on the basis of equality, respect, and mutual benefit.