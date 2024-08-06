Who is Tim Walz? Kamala Harris' pick for running mate in upcoming US presidential polls

In a significant move for her presidential campaign, US Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris has announced that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will be her running mate, as reported by CNN.

Tim Walz, a dedicated public servant hailing from West Point, Nebraska, has a diverse background that includes experience as a high school teacher and football coach in Mankato, Minnesota. His commitment to service extends beyond the classroom; Walz served in the Army National Guard for 24 years, retiring with the rank of Master Sergeant.

Walz began his political career in 2006 when he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Minnesota's 1st Congressional District. During his time in Congress, he gained a reputation for his bipartisan approach, focusing on critical issues such as veterans' affairs, education, and agriculture.

In 2018, Walz was elected Governor of Minnesota, where he faced numerous challenges, including the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic. His administration implemented lockdowns, mask mandates, and vaccine distribution efforts, which received both support and criticism from the public.

Meanwhile, Harris has officially secured the Democratic Party's presidential nomination, marking her extraordinary ascent to become the party's standard-bearer in the November showdown against Republican Donald Trump.

Harris, the sole candidate on the ballot, was confirmed after a five-day electronic vote by nearly 4,000 party convention delegates.

She will be officially nominated at a convention in Chicago later this month. Harris is the first Black woman and first South Asian woman to be the White House nominee for a major U.S. political party. If she defeats Republican nominee Donald Trump in November, she will become America's first female president.

With Walz as her running mate, Harris aims to strengthen her campaign as they prepare for the upcoming election.