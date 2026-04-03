Who is Pete Hegseth? The controversial Pentagon leader who asked US Army Chief Randy George to step down

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has once again drawn attention after asking US Army Chief of Staff General Randy George to step down and take immediate retirement, marking the latest high-profile shake-up within the Pentagon.

According to reports, Hegseth personally communicated the decision, stating that it was "time for a leadership change in the Army." While the Pentagon has not publicly detailed the reasons behind the move, officials indicated that the decision aligns with efforts to bring in leadership more closely in sync with President Donald Trump's vision for the military.

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Pete Hegseth's quick rise

Pete Hegseth has quickly emerged as one of the most closely watched figures in Washington, with a series of high-impact decisions from allowing troops to carry personal firearms on military bases to reshuffling top Army leadership, keeping him firmly in the spotlight.

From military roots to media prominence

Born on June 6, 1980, Hegseth's career began in the military long before his entry into politics or television. A graduate of Princeton University, he was commissioned as an infantry officer in the U.S. Army National Guard in 2003 through the ROTC programme.

He went on to serve in multiple high-risk deployments, including stints at Guantanamo Bay, Iraq, and Afghanistan. During his service, he took on roles ranging from platoon leadership to civil affairs operations, even working with local governance bodies in Iraq. His military record includes two Bronze Star Medals, along with several commendations such as the Combat Infantryman Badge and Expert Infantryman Badge.

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Policy advocacy and political shift

After active service, Hegseth transitioned into policy and advocacy roles. He worked with organisations such as Vets for Freedom and Concerned Veterans for America, often taking strong positions on US foreign policy and military strategy.

His political alignment became more visible during this period, particularly through his support for conservative causes and candidates. He briefly explored electoral politics himself, attempting a Senate run in Minnesota, before shifting direction again.

The Fox News years

Hegseth's public profile expanded significantly after he joined Fox News in 2014. Over the next decade, he became a familiar face on television, eventually co-hosting Fox & Friends Weekend.

During this time, he also served as an informal advisor to Donald Trump, with his commentary often aligning with and influencing policy narratives during Trump’s first term.

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Rise to Pentagon leadership

In November 2024, Trump nominated Hegseth as Secretary of Defense, a move that drew both support and criticism due to his unconventional background. His confirmation in January 2025 came after a tightly contested Senate vote, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tie-breaking vote, a rare occurrence in US political history. At 44, he became one of the youngest individuals to hold the position.

Why is Pete Hegseth in the news now

Hegseth's tenure has been marked by bold and often controversial decisions. Recent developments have once again brought him into focus:

Approval for troops to carry personal firearms on military bases, signalling a shift in internal security protocols

Removal of senior military leadership, including the US Army chief, Randy George

Broader restructuring efforts within the Department of Defense

These moves are seen by supporters as efforts to "restore military strength," while critics argue they reflect a more centralised and aggressive leadership style.