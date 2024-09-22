‘Who’s next?’: President Biden’s gaffe before introducing PM Narendra Modi leaves netizens baffled

A gaffe by US President Joe Biden while introducing Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left US netizens fuming who feel ‘entire world is laughing at us’.

The awkward moment caught on camera and being shared wildly when Biden, the oldest president in US history, snapped at a staffer just before introducing PM Modi.

The incident occurred in Wilmington, Delaware, where leaders from Australia, Japan, and India had gathered for what could be the last Quad meeting under Biden's presidency.

The video shows Biden wrapping up his speech at the Cancer Moonshot event and waiting for his staffers to cue the next leader.

After discussing the Quad's mission to tackle cancer, he said, “So I want to thank you all for being here. And now, who am I introducing next?”

It seems the aide was running a tad behind schedule because after a brief, awkward pause, Biden quipped, “Who’s next?” Another staffer finally pointed to the stage, leading to the introduction of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As PM Modi joined Biden on stage, the US President quickly lightened the mood with a joke and a friendly gesture. Modi addressed the QUAD leaders’ Summit and highlighted the Cancer Moonshot initiative.

The former 2024 presidential hopeful is no stranger to public gaffes, which raised concerns among Democrats and Americans alike during his now-suspended campaign.

Social media users have expressed their views on this incident, with one stating that “He is completely and totally cooked — and Kamala Harris covered it up.”

“A longer version of the clip shows he’s either being funny, or he’s losing it and tries to save face by being funny,” another wrote.

“He could care less at this point to do Any of his duties. They kicked him out... why should he? He's gonna do as lil as he possibly can & continue slipping up & letting tidbits of info go on purpose! He’s still pissed!” a third added.