Kareena Kapoor Khan becomes new face of Dabur Amla hair oil

Dabur India Ltd, on Tuesday announced Bollywood Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan as the new face of Dabur Amla hair oil.

"We are proud to welcome Kareena Kapoor Khan into the Dabur Amla family. Dabur Amla hair Oil has always been associated with beauty and has been known as the key behind strong, healthy, long and beautiful hair. Kareena's vibrant persona, pan-India appeal and her confident attitude makes her a great fit for our brand", said Rajat Nanda, DGM - Hair Oils, Dabur India Ltd.

Commenting over her association with Dabur Amla Hair Oil, Kareena Kapoor said, "I'm very proud to be associated with Dabur Amla Hair Oil that has always showcased the epitome of strength & beauty for Indian women. I am really excited to undertake this new journey with them".

Dabur India Ltd is one of India's leading FMCG Companies. Dabur India's FMCG portfolio includes five flagship brands with distinct brand identities -- Dabur for natural healthcare products, Vatika for premium hair care, Hajmola for digestives, RÃ©al for fruit-based beverages and Fem for fairness bleaches and skin care.

