Baahubali 2 collections beat Salman Khan's Sultan, Aamir Khan's Dangal on day one

Prabhas-led Baahubali 2: The Conclusion which released on April 28, 2017 has created a storm at the boxoffice on day one.

The movie which released on over 9,000 screens worldwide collected more than Rs 100 crore for Tamil, Telegu and hindi version, according to early estimates of boxofficeindia.com . For Hindi alone, the movie collected around Rs 55 crore, according to other estimates.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted today on the thumping of reception of 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion'.

No Republic Day... No Eid... No Independence Day... No Diwali... No Christmas... #Baahubali2 creates MAGIC at the BO on non-holiday... â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 29, 2017

The figure is much more than the first day collection of Salman Khan-starrer Sultan Rs 36 crore and Aamir Khan's Dangal (Rs 29.50 crore). Its prequel Baahubali: The Beginning collected Rs 60 crore on its first day.

It is a non-holiday record and SS Rajamouli's magnum opus is expected to make new records during its first weekend, possibly crossing the Rs 300-crore mark.

According to boxofficeindia.com, the early breakdown of collection is as follows.

Hindi Markets - Rs 35,00,00,000 (includes all versions released in Mumbai, North, Central and Eastern India)

Nizam / Andhra - Rs 45,00,00,000

Tamil Nadu - Rs 14,00,00,000

Karnataka - Rs 10,00,00,000

Kerala - Rs 4,00,00,000

GRAND TOTAL - Rs 1,08,00,00,000

The first part, Baahubali: The Beginning, was released on 10 July 2015 and earned over Rs 650 crore worldwide.

Directed by S S Rajamouli, Baahubali 2 has an ensemble cast of Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj, Tamannaah, Anushka and Nasser.

The movie earned Rs 500 crore before its release. Filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is presenting the Hindi version of the film.



According to the movie reviews on several media platforms, the film is much more grandeur than its prequel with incredible visual effects, high voltage drama, strong plot and some mind-blowing fighting sequences.



It seems that Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is all set to break box-office records set by its own prequel in 2015 where it collected Rs 650 crore. Baahubali 2 can be a game changer for the Indian film industry.