Delhi Metro's Heritage Line to open on Sunday; will pass through old Delhi

The Heritage Line of Delhi Metro network will be opened for commuters from this week. Urban Development Minster Venkaiah Naidu and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the metro link on Sunday.

After its inauguration in the morning, the Heritage Line will be opened for public from 12 pm, said Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson Anuj Dayal. The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) gave his nod to the formal launch of the 5.17 km-long ITO-Kashmere Gate route earlier this week after a two-day inspection. Trials were being conducted on this section since August last year.



Part of the Phase-3 of Delhi Metro, the Heritage Line will join the ITO metro station on Violet line and Kashmere gate, the interchange for Red and Yellow metro lines. This underground section will consist of four stations - Delhi Gate, Jama Masjid, Lal Quila (Red Fort), and Kashmere Gate. The metro corridor will pass through the old Delhi, taking commuters to the monuments of Mughal era, which see a immense tourist footfall round the year.



The Heritage Line will essentially be the extension of Violet Line which now ends at ITO after touching the Yellow Line at central Secretariat. Kashmere Gate will become the first intersection of three metro lines in Delhi after its inauguration, with passengers coming from Samaipur Badli-HUDA City Centre route (Yellow Line), Rithala-Dilshad Garden route (Red Line) and Faridabad Line (Violet Line).



The Heritage line could share some load of Rajeev Chowk, the interchange for Blue Line and Yellow Line, arguably the most crowded station of Delhi Metro network.



This will also join the densely populated areas of old Delhi to be connected to commercial parts of the city along Janpath, government offices near Central Secretariat, and Faridabad. In turn it will help people from Delhi and its satellite cities to reach places like Red Fort, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate, Daryaganj, Matia Masjid and parts of Chandni Chowk. Passengers have to, as of now, alight at Chandi Chowk or Chawri Bazaar to get here.

