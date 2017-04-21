Surat diamond merchant gives 125 scooters to his employees as performance bonus

A diamond merchant in Surat in Gujarat has distributed 125 two-wheelers to his employees as performance bonus.

Laxmidas Vekaria, a diamond merchant in Surat was happy from his company's performance which motivated him to show this grand gesture.

The scooters given to the employees included the Honda Activa 4G, powered by a 109cc engine.

Also, the scooters were decorated by the Indian Flag as a respect to the nation.

Vekaria established his business in 2010 and is the second man to made headlines for giving bonus to his employees.

Last year, another Surat-based diamond seller Savji Dholakia was in news for gifting flats and cars as bonus to his 1,716 employees.

Dholakia gifted 400 flats and 1,260 cars to his employees and spent Rs 51 crore on Diwali bonuses for that year.





