Amazon pumps Rs 2900 crore into its India business in a challenge to rival Flipkart

In what could be a worrying turn of events for India's homegrown e-commerce giant Flipkart, Jeff Bezos-led Amazon has invested Rs 2,900 crore in its India unit, Amazon Seller Service. The fresh investment is part of Amazon's commitment to put in 5 billion dollars into the Indian market. With this recent investment, Amazon has invested 2.6 billion dollars or Rs 17,840 crore in the current financial year itself, according to regulatory filings with Registrar of Companies. Amazon's second investment this year takes its total investment in India to almost double of Flipkart's Rs 8,349 crore.



Amazon had invested Rs 1,680 crore into its India unit in June and Rs 1,620 crore last month, surpassing its investment of Rs 2,010 crore last year.

According to reports this infusion of funds has come despite Amazon incurring a loss of 936 million dollars from its international markets for three months upto September 2017, owing to its aggressive marketing in India. However, Brian T Olsavsky, chief financial officer at Amazon said, "It is international expansion and primarily in India where we're continuing to add benefits. And we launched Prime there a year ago if you remember, and we've had more Prime members join in India than in any other country in the first 12 months."

"We had the first Prime Day sale there this year, Prime Music, Amazon Business are also expanding in India. So, a lot of positive momentum and investment going on in India, we are very pleased with that. We also recently announced Echo and Alexa will be available in India," he further added.

Amazon Seller Services is also increasing its authorised share capital from Rs 16,000 crore to Rs 31,000 crore, which means that the retail giant's investment commitment is likely to shoot past 5 billion dollars.

A report in Economic Times quotes Arvind Singhal, head of retail consultancy, Technopark, saying that this shows that Jeff Bezos' commitment of 5 billion dollars to the Indian marketplace was not symbolic and that Amazon is using its investment in three areas - creating fulfillment centres, spending more on customer acquisition through Prime, and strengthening its distribution infrastructure.

The festive season sales that were offered by Flipkart and Amazon were nothing short of a stiff competition. The e-commerce industry had a total earning of Rs 9000 crore. However, at the end of it, Flipkart emerged the winner. So, Bezos' decision to pour in more money in the Indian market comes across as a significant development.

Like Amazon, Flipkart too had raised 2.4 billion dollars from SoftBank and 1.4 billion dollars from Tencent Holdings, eBay and Microsoft.