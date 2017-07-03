ANAROCK appoints former Housing.com CEO Rahul Yadav as Chief Technology Officer

Anuj Puri-led ANAROCK Property Consultants on Monday announced the appointement of Housing.com's co-founder and former-CEO Rahul Yadav as Chief Product and Technology Officer.



"This appointment is in line with ANAROCK's highly technology-driven orientation and business model for its residential advisory services," said Anuj Puri, Chairman of ANAROCK Property Consultants.

"The online real estate business is still in its fledgling stage in India, and we are taking the lead on boosting it into maturity. So far, the real estate sector has not been able to emulate the success of ecommerce for consumer durables and services. We intend to change that, and Rahul Yadav's experience in harnessing the consumer housing market at via technology will add the key element," Puri added.

"I consider my appointment as Chief Product and Technology Officer at ANAROCK Property Consultants the logical next step in my career, and it is of course a complete privilege to work with an outstanding industry leader like Anuj Puri. Given my product and technology background, I am fascinated by the highly tech-driven approach that ANAROCK is adopting for its residential real estate business, and I already feel very much at home here. I am extremely excited as I look at the immediate and long-term future of this company as a result of these innovations," Rahul Yadav, the co-founder of Housing.com said.



"Indian residential buyers and investors will not embrace an ecommerce model of property purchase unless they get a seamless experience from online selection to offline advisory and transaction closure," Puri said.

"We have already pioneered this model in the Indian real estate space and will now back it with a robust technology infrastructure, in the building of which Rahul Yadav will now be instrumental. Backed by our firm business philosophy of ethics, integrity and values over value, we are now taking the online real estate business in India to the final level," he added.



